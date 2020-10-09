Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)

SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a 2020 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, which strives to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing.
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman will be recommending to the Governing Board at the next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to name Dr. Pete Getz the permanent principal of Valencia High School.
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce updates to the Resident Service Center’s mobile application! The updated app will allow residents to make requests, submit inquiries, view City news and more with ease, all from the palm of their hand.
Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita officials are expected to restart the process of looking into turning the vacant, former Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center building in Newhall into a place to serve veterans and community arts, officials confirmed Wednesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,645 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 59 new cases among Santa Clarita Valley residents, and a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita.
Building on efforts to curb the effects of climate change amid a historically severe wildfire season, California Governor Gavin Newsom set a new goal Wednesday to conserve 30% of the state’s land and coastal water by 2030.
Ahead of the November election, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has conditionally certified a new version of Los Angeles County’s voting system, after a report found multiple issues with the March primary election, prompting changes to improve operations.
Thursday is the last day to register “LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective,” a VIA Breakfast Club Zoom event featuring guest speaker Ankur Abhishek, product manager at LinkedIn, on Friday, Oct. 9, beginning at 8 a.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic has halted multiple aspects of everyday life, but the construction of major developments in Santa Clarita has slowly but surely continued, bringing various projects from the blueprint stages to vertical construction.
Santa Clarita planning commissioners Tuesday approved a 375-unit housing project on Bouquet Canyon Road, under a handful of conditions, which include a traffic study — once roadway improvements are in place.
