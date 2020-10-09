header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
October 9
| Friday, Oct 9, 2020

1861 – Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 278,665 Cases Countywide, 21 New Deaths; 6,457 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 21 new deaths and 1,280 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 6,457 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 278,665 Cases Countywide, 21 New Deaths; 6,457 SCV Cases
Canyon Country Woman Arrested After Allegedly Slashing Sister with Kitchen Knife
A Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of slashing her sister multiple times with a kitchen knife on Wednesday.
Canyon Country Woman Arrested After Allegedly Slashing Sister with Kitchen Knife
COC to Hold Three-Day Virtual Job Fair Beginning Oct. 27
The College of the Canyons Career Center has reformatted its annual fall Job Fair to an online three-day event to connect qualified candidates with companies looking to expand their workforce.
COC to Hold Three-Day Virtual Job Fair Beginning Oct. 27
SCV Water Recognized by EPA as 2020 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a 2020 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, which strives to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing.
SCV Water Recognized by EPA as 2020 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Foster, Foster-Adopt Orientations
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Foster, Foster-Adopt Orientations
Outlets at Tejon to Host Family-Friendly Halloween Event
The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce they will be hosting Cinema Under the Stars, a fun, family-friendly Halloween event sponsored by Polo Ralph Lauren.
Outlets at Tejon to Host Family-Friendly Halloween Event
L.A. County Creates Free WiFi Locator
Los Angeles County knows how important internet access is in the digital age. With an ongoing pandemic, more people are working and attending school virtually.
L.A. County Creates Free WiFi Locator
Hart Superintendent to Recommend Getz Valencia High’s Permanent Principal
William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman will be recommending to the Governing Board at the next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to name Dr. Pete Getz the permanent principal of Valencia High School.
Hart Superintendent to Recommend Getz Valencia High’s Permanent Principal
The MAIN Announces Final ‘You’re the Best’ Open Call
The MAIN’s talent show “You’re the Best” is returning to its virtual stage on Facebook. This is the final open call of the year.
The MAIN Announces Final ‘You’re the Best’ Open Call
Castaic Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Abuse
A man suspected of abusing his stepson for the past four years was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies in Castaic on Wednesday.
Castaic Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Abuse
SCV Water Announces October Virtual Gardening Class
Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? SCV Water taken the guess work out by identifying the water-saving plants that look beautiful and grow well in the SCV.
SCV Water Announces October Virtual Gardening Class
Santa Clarita Mobile App Updated
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce updates to the Resident Service Center’s mobile application! The updated app will allow residents to make requests, submit inquiries, view City news and more with ease, all from the palm of their hand.
Santa Clarita Mobile App Updated
County, City Officials Revisit Plans for Former Senior Center Newhall Building
Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita officials are expected to restart the process of looking into turning the vacant, former Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center building in Newhall into a place to serve veterans and community arts, officials confirmed Wednesday.
County, City Officials Revisit Plans for Former Senior Center Newhall Building
LASD Offering Safety Tips During National Pedestrian Safety Month
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages the public to remember that everyone is a pedestrian.
LASD Offering Safety Tips During National Pedestrian Safety Month
Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 66th SCV Death, Local Cases Up to 6,423
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,645 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 59 new cases among Santa Clarita Valley residents, and a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 66th SCV Death, Local Cases Up to 6,423
California to Conserve a Third of Its Land, Water
Building on efforts to curb the effects of climate change amid a historically severe wildfire season, California Governor Gavin Newsom set a new goal Wednesday to conserve 30% of the state’s land and coastal water by 2030.
California to Conserve a Third of Its Land, Water
State OK’s L.A. County’s New Voting System for November
Ahead of the November election, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has conditionally certified a new version of Los Angeles County’s voting system, after a report found multiple issues with the March primary election, prompting changes to improve operations.
State OK’s L.A. County’s New Voting System for November
Oct. 9: VIA Breakfast Club to Present ‘LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective’
Thursday is the last day to register “LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective,” a VIA Breakfast Club Zoom event featuring guest speaker Ankur Abhishek, product manager at LinkedIn, on Friday, Oct. 9, beginning at 8 a.m.
Oct. 9: VIA Breakfast Club to Present ‘LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective’
Oct. 15: ‘Great Shakeout’ 2020 Earthquake Safety Drill
Santa Clarita Valley residents are invited to join millions of Californians and others around the world in the 2020 Great Shakeout earthquake safety drill on Thursday, October 15 at 10:15 a.m.
Oct. 15: ‘Great Shakeout’ 2020 Earthquake Safety Drill
Michelle Rey Named New COC Foundation Executive Director
The Santa Clarita Community College District and the College of the Canyons Foundation have announced the appointment of Michelle Rey to the post of Executive Director.
Michelle Rey Named New COC Foundation Executive Director
Major Developments in Santa Clarita Progress Amid Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has halted multiple aspects of everyday life, but the construction of major developments in Santa Clarita has slowly but surely continued, bringing various projects from the blueprint stages to vertical construction.
Major Developments in Santa Clarita Progress Amid Pandemic
Santa Clarita Planning Commission OK’s Bouquet Canyon Housing Project
Santa Clarita planning commissioners Tuesday approved a 375-unit housing project on Bouquet Canyon Road, under a handful of conditions, which include a traffic study — once roadway improvements are in place.
Santa Clarita Planning Commission OK’s Bouquet Canyon Housing Project
%d bloggers like this: