Today in SCV History (Sept. 21)

Assembly Bill 1457, authored by Assembly Members Cervantes and Reyes, and supported by Santa Clarita’s Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, represents an important step forward in jumpstarting California’s economic recovery.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,281 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, where Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 23rd COVID death.
As wildfires rage up and down the West Coast, a panel of experts from Stanford University said Friday that exposure to high levels of pollution from wildfire smoke is the equivalent of smoking seven cigarettes a day.
The COVID-19 quarantine provided some with time to catch up on their favorite TV series or try a new hobby, but for Valencia resident Jeff Bomberger, it has earned him a ticket to the Catalina Film Festival.
Members of the civilian Los Angeles County Sheriff Department watchdog group on Thursday called for Sheriff Alex Villanueva to resign over his department’s lack of transparency on fatal police shootings and other issues.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed AB 1876, further expanding access to the California Earned Income Tax Credit to ensure all California tax filers, specifically undocumented ITIN filers who are otherwise eligible, may qualify for the CalEITC and the Young Child Tax Credit.
Several landlords have filed a lawsuit against the state, Los Angeles County and multiple Southern California cities, including Santa Clarita, over eviction bans, seeking reimbursement for unpaid rent due to COVID-19 eviction-protection ordinances.
Washington and Oregon, members of the Western States Pact, will participate with California in piloting a project to test promising exposure notification technology, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.
The Supplemental Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors includes an allocation to L.A. County Library to provide digital support to individuals and communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, specifically by expanding the recently-launched Laptop & Hotspot Loan program that allows cardholders to borrow a Chromebook and wireless hotspot kit, and by extending the WiFi network range at libraries, to cover parking lots.
Following a summer hiatus, the Santa Clarita homeless task force met Wednesday to discuss the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count for the first time since its release — and concluded that keeping a separate local count may be the solution to an apparent undercount of local homeless in the countywide tally.
