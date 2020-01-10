[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
January 10
| Friday, Jan 10, 2020

1847 – John C. Fremont & troops camp at today’s Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
Our Veterans, A Silent Majority | Commentary by Nancy Zhe
If you are a spouse or you know a veteran in need, please refer them to Blue Star Ranch, Serving Our Nation’s Veterans with Equine Assisted Therapy.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
March 12: SCVEDC’s Economic Outlook Event
As always the Economic Outlook will include an in-depth look into our national and local economies, as well as discuss global trends.
One Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Newhall Ranch Road, Rye Canyon
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal traffic collision after a vehicle plunged down an embankment Thursday in Valencia.
New ‘Scenes’ Music Series to Highlight Music From Around the World
Music fans looking to expand their auditory horizons are in for a treat as the city of Santa Clarita prepares to launch a new event series in 2020 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Cougars Fall Short to Antelope Valley 80-84
LANCASTER — The Cougars had four starters reach double figures, including a team-high 20 points from freshman Christopher Bradford, but it wasn't enough as College of the Canyons finished on the wrong end of an 84-80 conference loss to host Antelope Valley College.
Cougars Earn All-American Honors
Wide receiver Alonzell Henderson and center Jordan Palmer are representing College of the Canyons as selections to the 2019 California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) All-America Team, headlining a class of honorees that also includes four All-State Team selections.
Kaiser Santa Clarita, Canyon Country Recognized for Culture of Excellence
Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 1 and Canyon Country Medical Offices were recognized Tuesday for earning the Kaiser Permanente Garfield Distinction Award for achievement in operational excellence.
Lady Cougars Basketball Begin Western State Conference Play
After an up-and-down month of December in which College of the Canyons knocked off two of the state's top-ranked teams but finished with a losing record, the Lady Cougars are set to begin Western State Conference (WSC) play on Wednesday.
SCCS Boys Soccer Falls to Heritage Christian 10-4
It has been 23 days since the Santa Clarita Christian School (SCCS) boys soccer team has played. On Wednesday, the Cardinals hosted Heritage Christian at Central Park in their first game since the holiday break and the first game of the New Year.
Feb. 14 – Feb. 16: Inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Join the William S. Hart Museum in celebrating the 100th wedding anniversary of Hollywood’s first power couple, Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Sr., at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, Friday, Feb. 14 - Sunday, Feb. 16.
Lady Matadors Open Big West Conference with Home Games Against Hawai’i & UCI
NORTHRIDGE - CSUN (5-9) opens Big West Conference women’s basketball play this week with a pair of home games.
Jan. 12-Jan.19: SCE to Pull Wire; Lane Closures Expected in Rye Canyon Area
Starting Sunday, Jan. 12, Southern California Edison will pull wire and install new conductors at the Pardee Station on Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. Work is anticipated to take five days to complete, though road protection measures are planned to be in place until Sunday, Jan. 19.
Hundreds Gather to Remember Gary Condie
Gary Condie earned the title of the Santa Clarita Valley Man of the Year and died after giving generously to the community for many years.
Local Officials React to Newsom’s Proposed $1.4B Plan to Tackle Homelessness
City of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County officials expressed appreciation for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest push to tackle homelessness across California, which includes a proposed $1.4 billion plan for affordable housing and preventative health care services.
Castaic Community Faces Uphill Battle Against Gas Station Development
Due to current zoning laws, the Castaic community is fighting an uphill battle as they oppose the development of another gas station, according to Los Angeles County officials.
Three Bakersfield Men Arrested After Deputies Observe “Suspicious” Male
While sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the 27000 block on The Old Road Tuesday morning around 12 a.m., they observed a “suspicious” man approaching different patrons at gas pumps, and the incident resulted in three arrests, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station news release.
State Superintendent Recognizes January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Thursday recognized January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Human trafficking is a pandemic that crosses all demographic, racial, and socioeconomic lines.
Weinstein Faces New Sex Crime Charges in Los Angeles
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Monday that film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
Jan. 24: ‘Scenes,’ New Global Music Series, to Debut at The Main
Music fans looking to expand their auditory horizons are in for a treat as the city of Santa Clarita prepares to launch "Scenes," a new series of events showcasing global music through the ages, at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Friday, January 24, starting at 8 p.m.
DA Formally Charges Off-Duty LAPD Cop with Flashing a Gun
Georgeta Buruiana, 38, has been formally charged with flashing a gun at a motorist last month in Valencia, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Share 2020 Priorities, Plans
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is expected to review Thursday the art exhibit schedule for 2020, which includes a section designated for nonprofit organizations to showcase their work in a local community space.
Walton Named Captain at Century Regional Detention Facility
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has named Angela D. Walton, a veteran of the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, as captain of the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.
