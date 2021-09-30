header image

September 30
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
Triumph Foundation Gearing Up for Annual Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
| Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Triumph's Over-the-Line Baseball Tourney

Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting our Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field in Van Nuys, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The sports field is located at 6300 Balboa Blvd., Van Nuys, 91316. Participants and volunteers can sign up at http://triumph-foundation.org/otl/.

More than 36 people with disabilities, including children, adults and Veterans, will participate in this modified baseball game.

Hundreds of attendees are expected at the event to watch 12 teams of three players, consisting of at least one quadriplegic and one paraplegic player, attempt to hit a ball “over the line” into a sectioned-off territory. Teams will compete all day to win the championship. The field, located at Lake Balboa Park, is specially designed for the use of people with disabilities. It has a rubberized surface designed for wheelchairs, walkers, and those with an unsteady gait due to physical disabilities. The annual Wheelchair Baseball tournament is expected to be another home run!

“This is my favorite event every year, I’m not able to play many sports but Triumph has adapted baseball to be player friendly for all levels of disabilities to join in,” said Janette Knudson, a C-7 quadriplegic participant.

The community is welcome to attend the event to see the baseball tournament and watch the wheelchair users push the limits of their ability.

“Baseball has always been a love of mine, so getting the disability community out and enjoying the game is very close to my heart” said Douglas Harker, Triumph Foundation’s Adaptive Recreation director.

Triumph is also seeking community partners and volunteers to help support this event. For more information email info@Triumph Foundation.org.

About Triumph Foundation
Triumph Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to help individuals with Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) triumph over their disability and to inspire them to keep moving forward with their lives by pushing themselves to get better every day. Triumph Foundation provides resources, hope and security to people living with paralysis – not just initially when the injury/disease occurs, but as a lifelong support network. Triumph Foundation’s programs are primarily focused on people who have Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder (SCI/D) causing paralysis. However, many of our programs are open to any person dealing with disability including family members. Our outreach supports children, adults, and Veterans; and people of all backgrounds. The majority of our outreach is in Southern California, but we also provide resources and assistance to people across the United States. To date, the organization has touched the lives of over 8,000 individuals with disabilities; given over $1,000,000 in assistance to people with inadequate medical insurance and financial hardship; performed dozens of accessible home remodels; provided wheelchair accessible vehicles to 20 individuals who did not have the means to purchase one on their own; handed out over 2,000 Care Packs full of resources to those newly injured; and regularly visited 24 area hospitals and rehabilitation centers throughout the Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, and San Diego counties. Triumph Foundation is a chapter of United Spinal, the national spinal cord injury association; Move United and is the Los Angeles Paralympic Sport Club.

Valencia Native Colton Herta Takes Win at Long Beach Grand Prix

Valencia Native Colton Herta Takes Win at Long Beach Grand Prix
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Valencia native Colton Herta earned his sixth victory in the IndyCar Series when he placed first at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday.
FULL STORY...

Two 4th Quarter TDs Lead Canyons Past Palomar 42-30

Two 4th Quarter TDs Lead Canyons Past Palomar 42-30
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
College of the Canyons quarterback Tooni Ikahihifo tossed two fourth quarter touchdowns and the Cougars' defense forced a pair of turnovers as No. 5 Canyons defeated visiting No. 21 Palomar College on Saturday.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Football Continuing with Community Invite Tradition

Cougars Football Continuing with Community Invite Tradition
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
College of the Canyons is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougar football during the 2021 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s game vs. Palomar College free of charge.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Remain Unbeaten with 22-17 Win Against Fullerton

Cougars Remain Unbeaten with 22-17 Win Against Fullerton
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
College of the Canyons, No. 6, remained unbeaten on Saturday with the Cougars' defense coming away with four turnovers — including three straight interceptions to end the game — to defeat No. 8 Fullerton College 22-17 at Nathan Shapell Stadium.
FULL STORY...

CIF-SS Ranks Santa Clarita Christian Girls Volleyball No. 1

CIF-SS Ranks Santa Clarita Christian Girls Volleyball No. 1
Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Midway through the 2021 season, the Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals girls’ volleyball team finds itself ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Section Division 8.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Named Top Ten 2021 Finalist for ‘Most Business-Friendly City’ Award
The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2021 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC).
Santa Clarita Named Top Ten 2021 Finalist for ‘Most Business-Friendly City’ Award
SCV Water Board of Directors Votes to Continue with Remote Meetings
The SCV Water Board of Directors voted to continue remote meetings in accordance with Assembly Bill 361, which allows the continuation of remote board and standing committee meetings for the duration of the Governor’s proclamation of a state of emergency for COVID-19.
SCV Water Board of Directors Votes to Continue with Remote Meetings
California’s Alarming Water Situation Heads into New Rainfall Year
(CN) — Thursday marks the final day of the water year in California, and it was one for the record books — and not just because much of the state saw less than 50% of average rainfall.
California’s Alarming Water Situation Heads into New Rainfall Year
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 171st Death; SCV Cases Total 35,865
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday announced the 171st death from COVID-19, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 171st Death; SCV Cases Total 35,865
Homicide Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death of Canyon Country Baby
Homicide detectives are now investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl who was taken to the hospital on Sunday under what law enforcement officials described as suspicious circumstances.
Homicide Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death of Canyon Country Baby
Santa Clarita Receives Investment Policy Award For 27th Consecutive Year
For the 27th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Santa Clarita Receives Investment Policy Award For 27th Consecutive Year
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Internationally Recognized for Quality Control
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) ISO/IEC 17025 Biological Field of Testing certification, which is a nationally, and internationally, recognized standard for continuous improvement and self-correction.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Internationally Recognized for Quality Control
Community Gathers to Remember SCV Youth Killed in Traffic-Related Incidents
Nineteen-year-old James Burke had nearly finished restoring his truck that was set to be featured in Hot Rod Magazine when he was hit by a drunk driver.
Community Gathers to Remember SCV Youth Killed in Traffic-Related Incidents
Public Health Issues Water Use Warning for Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following locations:
Public Health Issues Water Use Warning for Some L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Sept. 30)
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; 35,797 Total SCV Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has confirmed two additional deaths at the hospital Wednesday. This brings the to date total to 170.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; 35,797 Total SCV Cases
“Follow Your Art” With The City’s Newest Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct 4 through Dec 3.
“Follow Your Art” With The City’s Newest Art Exhibit
County Supervisors Extends Eviction Moratorium Until 2022
The Board of Supervisors voted to extend Los Angeles County’s temporary eviction moratorium through Jan 31, 2022.
County Supervisors Extends Eviction Moratorium Until 2022
SCV Water Adds New Lab Equipment To Better Test Groundwater
SCV Water continues its commitment to restoring groundwater affected by per- and polyfluoroalkyl, or PFAS, chemicals, and was recently given access to new lab equipment to better assist in that effort. 
SCV Water Adds New Lab Equipment To Better Test Groundwater
County Awards Local School Districts New Arts Grant
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that grants totaling $867,700 will be awarded to 41 Los Angeles County school districts, including several in Santa Clarita.
County Awards Local School Districts New Arts Grant
Theatre Americana’s 60’s Themed Concert Coming Sooner
Times have certainly changed, but yet the music of the 60’s is timeless. Theatre Americana's "The 60's Revisited" time has also changed, now coming earlier in November at The Main Theater.
Theatre Americana’s 60’s Themed Concert Coming Sooner
Rollover Crash In Canyon Country Kills One
One person was killed in a rollover crash in Canyon Country on Wednesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  
Rollover Crash In Canyon Country Kills One
10th Grade Student Connected To Criminal Threats At Hart High Detained
The 10th-grade student accused of having written threats on a bathroom school wall was detained by deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to law enforcement officials.  
10th Grade Student Connected To Criminal Threats At Hart High Detained
$11.87 Million Central Park Expansion Approved
Four new multipurpose fields and additional amenities are coming to Central Park following a unanimous vote by the Santa Clarita City Council to spend up to $11.87 million on upgrades Tuesday.  
$11.87 Million Central Park Expansion Approved
Today in SCV History (Sept. 29)
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
Man Killed in Canyon Country RV Crash Identified
The man killed in an RV crash in Canyon Country on Monday has been identified as 80-year-old Gordon Harry McGuff, of Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Man Killed in Canyon Country RV Crash Identified
CDPH Announces New Public Health Order, Extends Worker Vaccine Requirement for Adult Care Workers
The California Department of Public Health issued a public health order Tuesday requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in adult and senior care facilities and those employed in in-home direct care settings by Nov. 30.
CDPH Announces New Public Health Order, Extends Worker Vaccine Requirement for Adult Care Workers
Valencia Native Colton Herta Takes Win at Long Beach Grand Prix
Valencia native Colton Herta earned his sixth victory in the IndyCar Series when he placed first at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday.
Valencia Native Colton Herta Takes Win at Long Beach Grand Prix
