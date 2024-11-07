Upcoming Lane Closures on McBean Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 13, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road that will add a left turn lane on northbound McBean Parkway, enhancing traffic circulation.

The following closures will be in place from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on weeknights during construction, and from 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 through 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18. The closures will then restart during the weeknights until the anticipated end date on Nov. 22.

Closures include:

-One southbound through lane on McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road.

-One left turn lane on northbound McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road.

-One left turn lane on westbound Newhall Ranch Road at McBean Parkway.

Drivers are asked to be aware of scheduled lane closures and plan their routes accordingly. Traffic signs will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Residents are asked to reduce their speed through the construction zones.

Weather conditions may lead to changes or rescheduling of construction. For the latest updates on the project, please check the city’s social media pages.

The City of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this project. All measures will be taken to complete the project safely and promptly. For questions or concerns, please contact City of Santa Clarita Engineer Leslie Frazier by email at lfrazier@santaclarita.gov.

