Update on SCV Safe, Clean Water Program

Uploaded: , Friday, Nov 10, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

In 2018, voters across Los Angeles County approved Measure W, which created the Safe, Clean Water Program to fund projects and programs dedicated to increasing local water supply and improving water quality through actions such as capturing and treating water runoff.

When it rains, water flows off rooftops, streets and other hard, impermeable surfaces directly into storm drains. Additionally, excessive irrigation during dry weather can also contribute to runoff, since the water doesn’t have a chance to absorb properly. Runoff water is notorious for picking up pollutants like litter, chemicals and bacteria and all of this water flows directly into rivers (like the Santa Clara River) and eventually into the ocean. Through initiatives like the Safe, Clean Water program, L.A. County residents can capture more rainwater, conserving the water that exists and learning how to be wise with water use.

Goals of the Safe, Clean Water Program include:

Capturing lost storm water runoff to replenish local groundwater.

Preventing contaminants like litter and bacteria from reaching our rivers and ocean.

Creating and enhancing local green spaces and parks.

Reducing dependence on the State Water Project.

The city of Santa Clarita and county of Los Angeles have been working to utilize program funding for the following projects in the Santa Clarita Valley:

The Canyon Country Community Center underground infiltration facility.

The future Via Princessa Park with underground infiltration.

The future Hasley Canyon Park Stormwater Improvements Project.

The Regional Pathogen Reduction Study.

You can learn more about the Safe, Clean Water Program by visiting the official website at L.A. County Public Works. You can also explore projects throughout Los Angeles county that have been funded or are under consideration by visiting the project portal.

If you have any questions or feedback, you can contact the program at safecleanwater@pw.lacounty.gov or (626) 458-4300. For more environmental projects in the City of Santa Clarita, please visit Green Santa Clarita or contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services division at (661) 286-4098.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...