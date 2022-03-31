Valencia Teacher Jonathan Gedalia Named HOSA Advisor of the Year

Valencia High School’s Medical Science Academy teacher Jonathan Gedalia was recently selected as the Health Occupations Students of America Advisor of the Year at the Future Medical Professionals State Leadership Conference.
Students from Valencia High School and Rio Norte Junior High School attended the conference, which was held March 24 to March 26 in Long Beach.
The 147 students participated in leadership workshops and a variety of competitions.
Students, parents, teachers, community members and other district staff gathered on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26, to review the current state of the William S. Hart Union School District and to give input toward a strategic plan that will guide the direction of the school district for the next five years.
The William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board honored several students and teachers during the board meeting held March 16. The students recently won awards at the Student Television Network National Convention.
College of the Canyons is inviting youth soccer players from across the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in two upcoming training opportunities, with the Spring Youth Development Program beginning April 13 and the 2022 Youth Summer Soccer Camp getting underway June 20.
California Institute of the Arts graduate Robert Perez (Music BFA 2015, MFA 2018) was named a recipient of the 2022 American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award.
The Los Angeles Business Journal has announced nominations for both the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, and President and CEO Ivan Volschenk, for the 2022 Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards.
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has selected Ivan Masayon to fill the position of Administrative Deputy II for the Assessor’s Office, with oversight of the Department’s Administrative Services that includes human resources, recruitment, employee relations, budget, fiscal/accounting, purchasing, facilities management, reprographics, training and emergency management.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds Los Angeles County residents to create or update their MyDMV account with their current mailing address and email address to stay informed about DMV services and to make sure important information from the DMV is sent to the correct address.
After six months of extensive reviews and meetings with hundreds of key stakeholders, the Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness has released a comprehensive 100 plus-page report delineating seven recommendations needed to improve the region’s current system that helps people experiencing homelessness.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and other stakeholders with prominent roles in the fight against homelessness in L.A. County reacted to the Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness’ formal completion and adoption of its report on how homeless services should be governed.
The beginning of Spring is a time of renewal and new beginnings. This Spring, we are slowly emerging from the most difficult part of the pandemic so far and accordingly, we are adapting our protocols and procedures.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley launched it's annual "Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women" campaign in the SCV on March 8 at the Swap Meet at Saugus Speedway. The campaign has also appeared at the Old Town Newhall Library, the Newhall Farmer's Market and the Valencia Library.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday seven additional deaths and 541 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,626, county case totals to 2,831,655 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,239 since March of 2020.
