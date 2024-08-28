Walk Through History: Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park Tours

California State Parks invites you to embark on a unique guided tour of Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park this fall. For a limited time starting mid-September, guests can visit this historic Native American village site, view ancient rock art and immerse themselves in the history, sacred lore and living culture of the Kawaiisu people.

Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park was created as a unit of California State Parks in 1993 to protect and preserve the integrity of this unique site. Nestled atop a ridge in the Tehachapi Mountains, overlooking Sand Canyon to the east and the Tehachapi valley to the west, Tomo-Kahni, or “Winter Village,” was the site of a Kawaiisu (Nuwa) village. The location was likely chosen for its moderate temperature and plentiful resources. The Kawaiisu migrated from the Great Basin and made the Tehachapi their home for two to three thousand years. The Kawaiisu are noted for their finely woven baskets of intricate and colorful design.

Due to the extremely sensitive nature of the site, Tomo-Kahni is available to the public by guided tour only. Reservations are required.

Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park Guided Tours will be held every Saturday from Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

The walking tour takes about 3 hours to complete; the overall tour, including orientation and return, takes about 4 hours.

Up to 15 participants per tour.

Cost is $20 per person (children age 5 and under can enter for free, but are not recommended on tours).

Reserve your spot at ReserveCalifornia.com now. Meeting location will be sent following your reservation.

Due to the cultural sensitivity of the site, access is only available through these guided tours. A virtual tour is available on youtube.com/@tomokahni to provide interpretation for those who are unable to participate in a guided tour.

For additional tour and park information, visit https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=610. Come hike and explore the timeless legacy of the Kawaiisu people.

