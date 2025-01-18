‘West Side Story’ Opens at the Canyon Theatre Guild

The Canyon Theatre Guild opens the Broadway musical, “West Side Story” on Saturday, Jan. 18 on stage at the community theater in Old Town Newhall.

The story of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” is transported to modern-day New York City in “West Side Story.”

This classic musical tells the stor of two young, idealistic lovers who find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the “American”

Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks.

Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.

“This production has it all, amazing singing, spectacular dancing and thought provoking acting that will leave you wanting more.” said the show’s director, Eduardo Arteaga.

Arteaga has previously directed “Clue,” “Oliver” and “The Play That Goes Wrong” at the Canyon Theatre Guild.

The opening performance on Saturday, Jan. 18 features a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.

“West Side Story” will run through Saturday, Feb. 22.

Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors (62+) and $15 for students.

For showtimes, or to reserve tickets, call (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.

The Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

