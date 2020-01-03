Women’s Hoops: CSUN Beats Hope International 77-54

NORTHRIDGE — CSUN closed out non-conference women’s basketball play Tuesday afternoon by defeating Hope International 77-54 in the Matadome.

Trailing 15-12 to begin the second quarter, the Royals opened the frame on a 9-2 spurt. Down by four with 6:44 to play in the first half, the Matadors closed the first half on a 16-5 run that was kick-started by five straight from Hayley Tanabe. De’Jionae Calloway posted four points during the spurt. CSUN led 33-26 at halftime.

CSUN applied a strong defense in the third quarter. The Matadors limited Hope International to 3-for-14 shooting and forced six turnovers. Calloway was 5-of-6 in the third on her way to 12 points as CSUN took a 50-35 lead.

The Matadors scored 27 points in the final 10 minutes, the fifth most in a period by a CSUN squad since the quarter format was established in 2015. CSUN was 11-of-18 from the field in the fourth quarter. Deja Williams was 3-of-3 from three-point range as she posted 11 of her 16 points in the period.

CSUN shot 32-of-66 (48.5%) while holding HIU to 35.7% (20-of-56) for the game. The Matadors outrebounded the Royals 40-33 while forcing 25 turnovers that were turned into 29 points. CSUN made 15 steals, four each from Calloway and Tanabe.

Calloway who was 10-of-22 at San Diego State on Dec. 28, continues her hot-shooting as she went 10-of-14 from the floor against Hope International. She added two free throws for a game-high 22 points. Meghann Henderson added 11 points. In addition to her steals’ total, Tanabe concluded the day with eight points, five assists, and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Jordyn Jackson dished out a career-high nine assists.

Hope International had two players in double-figures, Sarah Nunes and Rhianne Omori who both scored 10 points. This was the third of three exhibitions in a row against NCAA Division I or II competition for HIU. An NAIA program, the Royals remain 10-2 on the year.

“I think we are making progress and that’s what we have been talking about. We have done a better job of scoring the basketball in the past two games,” Head Coach Jason Flowers said. “De’Jionae has produced well in the last two games. I think we are getting more offensive balance which is producing more points.”

Next, CSUN (5-9) will open Big West Conference action Jan. 9 when the Matadors host Hawai’i (6-6). David Gascon will have the call on BigWest.tv beginning at 7 p.m.