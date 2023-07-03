header image

1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Yes I Can Expands Board of Trustees
Monday, Jul 3, 2023

Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organization that provides career skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, added three professionals to its board of trustees. New board members, Steve Corbin, Lisa Pavik and Carol Stevenson, bring diverse expertise and insights to this working board.

Yes I Can’s 11-member board of trustees is responsible for upholding the mission and purpose of the organization, which is to provide customized training and employment services to creatives with disabilities to acquire the skills needed to assist them in pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. The board is also tasked with providing strategic guidance, ensuring strong fiduciary oversight and enhancing the organization’s resources, reputation and reach.

Corbin is senior vice president of sales and commercial services at Warner Music Group’s WMX Division in New York City. Over the past 35 years, Corbin has held a variety of executive positions in the music industry, including senior vice president R&B operations at MCA Records, executive vice president/general manager of Motown Records, and vice president of sales at Polygram Group Distribution. During his career, he has worked with many notable musicians, including Stevie Wonder, the O’Jays, Mary J. Blige, Boyz II Men and The Roots. He earned a Bachelor of Arts and an MBA in applied management from Eastern Illinois University.

Pavik has served the SCV community for more than 20 years, first as an adjunct counselor and then as director of noncredit enrollment services at College of the Canyons. Throughout her career, Pavik has taken great joy in guiding students through educational and career goals aimed at reaching the highest degree of personal fulfillment. In addition to her role at College of the Canyons, she served as an intervention counselor at Granada Hills Charter School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from University of California Santa Barbara, as well as a Pupil Personnel Services Credential and master’s degree in counseling and educational leadership from California State University Los Angeles. Pavik is passionate about advocacy in support of underrepresented groups and has been instrumental in forging a partnership between Yes I Can and College of the Canyons.

Stevenson is president of Noteworthy Communications and an adjunct instructor for College of the Canyons’ School of Personal and Professional Learning. She has been helping organizations tell their stories and build their brands for more than 30 years. She has spent most of her career serving the healthcare and education industries with an emphasis on nonprofit organizations. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications and journalism from California State University Sacramento. Stevenson’s passion for individuals with disabilities was ignited during her childhood after a serious illness left her brother with devastating brain damage.

“We are thrilled to expand our board with the addition of these three new members who bring valuable wisdom, experience, and passion to our leadership team,” said Bret Lieberman, Yes I Can board president and executive director.

Yes I Can , a 501(c)3 non-profit organization provides career-skills training, employment services and customized support to help individuals with disabilities find meaningful careers within the entertainment industry. The organization simultaneously educates employers about the advantages of hiring and mentoring creatives with disabilities. All services are provided free-of-charge and available through the California Department of Developmental Services’ network of Regional Centers. Yes I Can has received the Gold Transparency designation from Candid for illustrating responsible fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency. For more information about Yes I Can visit yicunity.org.

