10 by 10 Variety Night Returns Virtually

The MAIN is excited to present another virtual “10 by 10 Variety Night” to the Santa Clarita community. The show is back tonight, July 2, at 7:00 p.m., with ten fun and engaging performances.

Watch all the acts at Facebook.com/events/2719347454786975/.

“10 by 10” is a free monthly variety night giving ten selected entertainers the chance to take the stage (virtually) for a ten-minute performance of their choosing. Audience members will enjoy storytelling, magic, comedy, improv, music and other forms of entertainment at this ever-changing event! Featured acts in the upcoming show have honed their crafts all over the country, and world, and now look forward to sharing their passions with our community! As a bonus, Even Steven, the host of “You’re the Best” talent show, will make a special appearance during tomorrow’s “10 by 10” event to announce the winner of June’s online edition of “You’re the Best!”

To view the full lineup of scheduled acts and to learn more about “10 by 10 Variety Night,” along with other upcoming events at The MAIN, please visit facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall. Enjoy the show.