July 2
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petropolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery) [story]
Sanford Lyon
10 by 10 Variety Night Returns Virtually
| Thursday, Jul 2, 2020
10 by 10 Variety Show

The MAIN is excited to present another virtual “10 by 10 Variety Night” to the Santa Clarita community. The show is back tonight, July 2, at 7:00 p.m., with ten fun and engaging performances.

Watch all the acts at Facebook.com/events/2719347454786975/.

“10 by 10” is a free monthly variety night giving ten selected entertainers the chance to take the stage (virtually) for a ten-minute performance of their choosing. Audience members will enjoy storytelling, magic, comedy, improv, music and other forms of entertainment at this ever-changing event! Featured acts in the upcoming show have honed their crafts all over the country, and world, and now look forward to sharing their passions with our community! As a bonus, Even Steven, the host of “You’re the Best” talent show, will make a special appearance during tomorrow’s “10 by 10” event to announce the winner of June’s online edition of “You’re the Best!”

To view the full lineup of scheduled acts and to learn more about “10 by 10 Variety Night,” along with other upcoming events at The MAIN, please visit facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall. Enjoy the show.

WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show

WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show
Monday, Jun 29, 2020
WiSH’s first SCV Virtual Talent Show was an overwhelming success, with 57 submissions incorporated in mid-June's inaugural airing and many requests to make it an annual event, which WiSH confirms it has plans to do.
FULL STORY...

Now Filming in SCV: ‘Tennessee’ Music Video, ‘Eden’ TV Show

Now Filming in SCV: ‘Tennessee’ Music Video, ‘Eden’ TV Show
Monday, Jun 29, 2020
With film and television production gearing back up in the wake of the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported two productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
FULL STORY...

July 1-31: ‘2 of Us’ Exhibit Featuring Artists Zony Gordon & Bonny Butler

July 1-31: ‘2 of Us’ Exhibit Featuring Artists Zony Gordon & Bonny Butler
Thursday, Jun 25, 2020
Two award-winning artists from the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be featured at the, "2 of Us," exhibition from Wednesday, July 1 - Friday, July 31, at FastFrame Valencia.
FULL STORY...

FastFrame to Showcase Laurie Morgan Artwork

FastFrame to Showcase Laurie Morgan Artwork
Thursday, Jun 25, 2020
The public is invited to attend Laurie Morgan’s solo art show at FastFrame Valencia throughout the month of August 2020, Monday-Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 32nd SCV Death; 3,206 Total SCV Cases
Continuing to see steep increases in community spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,002 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 14 fatality, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley's toll to 32 people.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 32nd SCV Death; 3,206 Total SCV Cases
July 13: Filing Period to Open for Santa Clarita City Council Candidates
Registered voters in the city of Santa Clarita will have the opportunity to elect two members of the five-member City Council for a term of four years each on November 3 in the city's 2020 General Municipal Election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Statewide General Election.
July 13: Filing Period to Open for Santa Clarita City Council Candidates
L.A. County Halts Indoor On-Site Dining, Other Indoor Activities
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Wednesday to align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new directives as the COVID-19 pandemic surges in many areas of California including L.A. County, according to county Public Health officials.
L.A. County Halts Indoor On-Site Dining, Other Indoor Activities
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Agua Dulce, Spreads to 600-Plus Acres
A 150- to 200-acre brush fire broke out in Agua Dulce on Wednesday afternoon on the 11110 block of West Mint Canyon Road.
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Agua Dulce, Spreads to 600-Plus Acres
California Orders Halt to Indoor Services, Operations in 19 Virus Hotspots
California will shut down indoor services at restaurants and wineries and order movie theaters, zoos and museums to bar indoor operations in 19 counties including Los Angeles that have seen a surge in novel coronavirus infections, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday
California Orders Halt to Indoor Services, Operations in 19 Virus Hotspots
Mayor Smyth’s July Message: A Salute to Our Hometown Heroes
July is filled with warm, sunny days and one of the city of Santa Clarita’s favorite holidays - the Fourth of July.
Mayor Smyth’s July Message: A Salute to Our Hometown Heroes
SCV School Districts Moving Toward Blended Models of Learning for Fall 2020
Most of the Santa Clarita Valley school districts are working on a “blended” learning model for the coming school year, meaning there will be options for students to spend some days on campus and other days distance learning, officials said Tuesday.
SCV School Districts Moving Toward Blended Models of Learning for Fall 2020
5 Suspects Arrested, Heroin Seized in Saugus Parolee Check
A narcotics sweep conducted Tuesday in Saugus ended in five arrests and a seizure of heroin that was suspected to be sold.
5 Suspects Arrested, Heroin Seized in Saugus Parolee Check
Newsom OK’s Local Extension of Renter Evictions Moratorium to Sept. 30
As the COVID-19 pandemic surges in California, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Tuesday extending authorization for local governments to halt renter evictions through September 30.
Newsom OK’s Local Extension of Renter Evictions Moratorium to Sept. 30
Newsom Launches ‘Homekey’ in COVID-19 Response to Protect Homeless Californians
Governor Gavin Newsom visited a Project Roomkey motel in Northern California Tuesday to launch Homekey, the next phase in the state’s effort to protect vulnerable homeless Californians from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Launches ‘Homekey’ in COVID-19 Response to Protect Homeless Californians
Face Masks in the Summer of California’s Discontent
Once lauded as the exemplar when it comes to wearing masks and flattening the coronavirus curve, California is in the throes of a rapidly expanding pandemic after relaxing many of the stay-at-home provisions.
Face Masks in the Summer of California’s Discontent
Today in SCV History (July 1)
1808 - Ygnacio del Valle born in Jalisco, Mexico; owned most of SCV [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
A Little Girl’s Cry | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Attempting to care for mental health problems, homelessness, and other social ills should not be placed in the realm of law enforcement.
A Little Girl’s Cry | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Santa Clarita’s Fireworks Display Canceled After L.A. County Modified Order
On Monday, June 29, 2020, a press release was issued from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announcing that all fireworks displays in the county are prohibited this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Santa Clarita’s Fireworks Display Canceled After L.A. County Modified Order
COC’s Bradley Brown Headed to Northern Arizona University
College of the Canyons hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker Bradley Brown has signed with Northern Arizona University, the latest member of the Cougars' 2019 defensive unit to move on to a four-year program.
COC’s Bradley Brown Headed to Northern Arizona University
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters extinguished a brush fire in Newhall near Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
(CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has inked his signature on a $202 billion budget deal that plucks billions from the state’s rainy-day fund, cuts state workers’ pay and freezes business tax breaks to close a record $54 billion budget gap.
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
California State University, Northridge officials have released details for a primarily virtual fall semester, with a handful of graduate and undergraduate courses and labs being offered face-to-face. Named “CSUN as One,” CSUN launched a website for the campus’ fall 2020 instruction and operational plans.
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured
A woman suspected of driving under the influence and two passengers were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed and fell on its side in Newhall early Tuesday morning.
Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured
L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
The County of Los Angeles, the city of Los Angeles, and philanthropy have partnered to deploy $3 million dollars in grants for small businesses, nonprofits and microentrepreneurs in a newly launched L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on authority from the California State Transportation Agency has entered into a lease agreement allowing XpressWest, a Brightline company, to use existing State right-of-way along Interstate 15 for high-speed passenger rail service between the town of Apple Valley (near Victorville) and Las Vegas.
Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas
