Sept 30: West Ranch Jazz Band to Open for Huntertones

West Ranch High School’s Studio A Jazz Band will be the opening act for the Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based sextet, who are coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for a one-night performance, Monday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Ranch High School Theater.

West Ranch high School is located at 26255 Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

With its heavy horn-driven compositions that meld jazz, funk, soul, hip hop, gospel, R&B and rock, Huntertones produces a signature sound that resonates with all audiences. Every show is a celebration of the joy of music. The band’s mission is simple: create live music on real instruments that will often make you think and always make you move.

Over the past 10 years, Huntertones has performed in more than 25 countries worldwide and the band continues to tour the United States and abroad. Its upcoming release, Motionation is a manifestation of a band with unlimited imagination and an ever-growing desire to find new ways to express themselves.

Having the opportunity to be on the same stage and even perform with such accomplished professional musicians as the Huntertones should be a great learning experience for the Studio A members according to Brian Leff, Director of Jazz Studies at West Ranch.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Huntertones play a concert at West Ranch High School,” Brian Leff said. “Their tour brings them to venues all over the country, including Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and many of their stops are at 21 and over venues. Hosting an all-ages show is special and allows our students to experience this great band.”

The Huntertones believe strongly in sharing music with students of all ages. Over the past 10 years, the Huntertones have instructed more than 200 master classes around the world to students of all ages. Their engaging programs encourage students to work toward their goals and inspire them to work together.

In keeping with that goal, the members of Huntertones will hold a free clinic at West Ranch starting at 3:30 p.m. on the day of the concert; the clinic is open to all those interested.

Leff said while Huntertones’ music appeals to people of all ages, it has become very popular with music students and the younger crowd.

“Their high energy, feel-good groove driven music is really exciting and fun to listen to,” Leff said. “They are showing students what an ensemble can look like in today’s music scene, but still rooted in the jazz and improvisation tradition.”

General admission is $15, and students are $10. Tickets are available at this website.

