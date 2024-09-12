The MAIN to Present ‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’

The MAIN in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre Los Angeles will host Ray Bradbury’s “Something Wicked This Way Comes” starting Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Ray Bradbury’s “Something Wicked This Way Comes”, is an adapted play from a short story by the author himself, whom tells of two boys on the cusp of manhood, one content to stay in place, the other eager to grow up and move away.

A mysterious carnival comes to their small town in the dead of night, run by the even more mysterious Mr. Dark. No one is safe from their own desires and wishes, as the carnival promises dangerous delights. Don’t miss this unforgettable theatre experience for families and audiences using special effects and a timeless scary tale from arguably one of the best science fiction and horror writers of the twentieth century.

During the performance fog, strobe lights and a gunshot sound will be used.

Production dates:

Friday, Oct. 11 @ 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12 @ 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13 @ 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18 @ 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 @ 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20 @ 2 p.m.

General Admission is $22.

For more information visit https://somethingwicked.eventbrite.com

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...