Advance Auto Parts Celebrates Grand Opening of New Store in Santa Clarita

Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, will celebrate the opening of its new location in Santa Clarita on 20600 Golden Triangle Road with a community event on Saturday, Feb. 5. This store is among more than 60 the company plans to open in the Los Angeles market in 2022.

The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be headlined by appearances from Hertrech Eugene, a Los Angeles-based drifter/racing driver and member of Hoonigan, and Stephanie Drifts, a social media influencer and pro-am drifter/driver. At the event, residents can also enter to win a pair of tickets to NASCAR’s preseason race, taking place Feb. 6 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The new store is in the building formerly occupied by Pep Boys, though the Pep Boys service center will continue to be in operation

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of our newest Advance location by welcoming the community to our store for this special event,” said Joe Garcia, Advance’s vice president of operations. “While Advance is a new name in Santa Clarita, our team members are looking forward to providing friendly, expert advice and best-in-class auto parts and products, so that our customers can get the right part at the right time for their vehicles.”

Advance has more than 4,700 stores located across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The retailer carriers a full assortment of leading name brand automotive aftermarket parts and products, including FRAM fluids and oil filters, Carquest parts, Meguiar’s wash and wax products and DieHard® batteries.

Advance offers same day services, including in-store and curbside pickup in 30 minutes or less for orders placed online at AdvanceAutoParts.com or within the Advance app. The store team also provides free curbside services, including battery testing and installation, wiper blade installation and check engine light scanning.

The new store measures approximately 8,300 sq. feet and employs 14 team members. The store first opened Tuesday, Dec. 28. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For information visit Advanced Auto Parts.

