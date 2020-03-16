Advisory: L.A. County Beachgoers Should Avoid Rivers, Storm Drains

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 16, 2020

By SCVNews.com

Santa Monica Beach

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers. Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around these outlets after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

Discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers only comprise a small portion of the beach; therefore, anybody who wants to go to other areas at the beach can still enjoy their beach outing.

Areas of the beach apart from discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers are exempted from this advisory. This advisory will be in effect until at least Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m. This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline:  1-800-525-5662. Information is also available online at: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/

