header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 10
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
| Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

-Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit the website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches

Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...

County To Proclaim Aug. 2022 Student Loan Debt Awareness Month

County To Proclaim Aug. 2022 Student Loan Debt Awareness Month
Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
During the upcoming Aug 9. meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are set to proclaim this August as Student Debt Awareness Month. 
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Cases Decline to 2,335 with 13 New Deaths

Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Cases Decline to 2,335 with 13 New Deaths
Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,335 new cases countywide and 53 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Supes Approve Cannabis Tax Measure for November Election

Supes Approve Cannabis Tax Measure for November Election
Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the county of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors approved a resolution placing the Cannabis Tax Measure on the Nov. 8, 2022 election ballot for approval by voters.
FULL STORY...

Vector Control Confirms 28 Additional Positive West Nile Virus Samples

Vector Control Confirms 28 Additional Positive West Nile Virus Samples
Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 28 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
Aug 12: Two Fundraisers To Support Michael Hoefflin Foundation
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is starting two tasty ways to support the non-profit's efforts Friday August 12.
Aug 12: Two Fundraisers To Support Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports Two Additional Deaths For SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,514 new cases countywide and 92 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports Two Additional Deaths For SCV
County To Proclaim Aug. 2022 Student Loan Debt Awareness Month
During the upcoming Aug 9. meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are set to proclaim this August as Student Debt Awareness Month. 
County To Proclaim Aug. 2022 Student Loan Debt Awareness Month
Nov 4: VIA Midnight In Morocco Celebrates Local Businesses
Valley Industry Association is planning their next Bash, as they honor businesses of distinction.
Nov 4: VIA Midnight In Morocco Celebrates Local Businesses
Valley 200 List Recognizes SCVEDC BOD Members, CEO
The SCVEDC would like to congratulate everyone who made this years list of most influential leaders in the region, including our their President & CEO, Holly Schroeder.
Valley 200 List Recognizes SCVEDC BOD Members, CEO
Aug 27: Santa Clarita to Host Free Tire Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their used tires at the free tire collection event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
Aug 27: Santa Clarita to Host Free Tire Collection Event
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Former Signal Editor Lila Littlejohn Dies at 68
Lila Littlejohn, a veteran journalist, journalism teacher and former editor of The Signal, died Sunday morning peacefully in her sleep at her home in Florida, according to family.
Former Signal Editor Lila Littlejohn Dies at 68
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Cases Decline to 2,335 with 13 New Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,335 new cases countywide and 53 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Cases Decline to 2,335 with 13 New Deaths
Supes Approve Cannabis Tax Measure for November Election
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the county of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors approved a resolution placing the Cannabis Tax Measure on the Nov. 8, 2022 election ballot for approval by voters.
Supes Approve Cannabis Tax Measure for November Election
Deadline Extended by SCV Water to Fill Board Vacancy, Applicants Sought
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has extended the deadline to apply for appointment to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors.
Deadline Extended by SCV Water to Fill Board Vacancy, Applicants Sought
Oct. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Presents ‘Lunafest’
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley celebrates Women in Film with the "Lundafest 2022" screening on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall.
Oct. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Presents ‘Lunafest’
Sept. 10: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Host Cancer Screening Symposium
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is hosting “Let’s Get Back to Screening!” a symposium for medical professionals and members of the public that will focus on the importance of early cancer detection.
Sept. 10: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Host Cancer Screening Symposium
Aug. 24: Residents Invited to Public Meeting for Bouquet Canyon Trail Project
Residents throughout the city of Santa Clarita regularly take advantage of the miles of paved off-street trails available for walking, running and cycling safely without having to worry about the hazards posed by vehicle traffic.
Aug. 24: Residents Invited to Public Meeting for Bouquet Canyon Trail Project
Vector Control Confirms 28 Additional Positive West Nile Virus Samples
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 28 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus.
Vector Control Confirms 28 Additional Positive West Nile Virus Samples
TMU Women’s Volleyball To Face Road Tests Early in 2022
Head Coach Annett Davis could not have asked for a better schedule in terms of preparing The Master's University women's volleyball team for the challenges posed by the Golden State Athletic Conference and, hopefully, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics nationals.
TMU Women’s Volleyball To Face Road Tests Early in 2022
SCV Teachers Urged to Apply for California Credit Union Teacher Grants
California Credit Union encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its biannual Teacher Grant program.
SCV Teachers Urged to Apply for California Credit Union Teacher Grants
Oct. 28: Single Mothers Outreach 12th Annual Empowering HeArts Gala
Single Mothers Outreach has announced “Building Hope” as the theme for the 12th annual Empowering HeArts fundraising gala, set to take place on 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Santa Clarita Community Center.
Oct. 28: Single Mothers Outreach 12th Annual Empowering HeArts Gala
Today in SCV History (Aug. 9)
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Heritage Junction) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
Raising the Curtain Hosting Free Theater Workshop for Local Students
Raising the Curtain Foundation invites all Santa Clarita Valley students in grades 4-6 to participate in a free theater workshop on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Raising the Curtain Hosting Free Theater Workshop for Local Students
CSUN Softball Hosting Inaugural Gary Torgeson Golf Tournament
The California State University, Northridge Softball team will host the first Gary Torgeson Golf Tournament Saturday, Sept. 3, at Los Robles Golf Course in Thousand Oaks.
CSUN Softball Hosting Inaugural Gary Torgeson Golf Tournament
TMU Names Dave Caldwell New Sports Information Director
The Master's University has hired Dave Caldwell as its next sports information director.  
TMU Names Dave Caldwell New Sports Information Director
Lady Fingers, Rowdy P Among Bands Performing at Impulse Music
Stop by Impulse Music Co. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m., to enjoy live music from local bands: Lady Fingers, Rowdy P, The Martian Sunset and Sleeve of Steve.
Lady Fingers, Rowdy P Among Bands Performing at Impulse Music
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: