Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Wednesday, June 10 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Air quality will also be unhealthy in the following areas:
San Gabriel Mountains
East San Gabriel Valley
West San Gabriel Valley
East San Fernando Valley
West San Fernando Valley
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.
Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been appointed by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Economic Resiliency Task Force to the Education Sector Work Team, which will focus on creating a framework for the reopening of colleges and universities in the County.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 1,225 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths, including one confirmed death at Henry Mayo due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,355 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 127 more than reported Monday.
Amid an ongoing pandemic that has kept many local businesses closed and residents at home, Santa Clarita’s proposed 2020-21 budget calls for a decrease by 2.8%, or $6.2 million, over the current budget.
The California Department of Education has received a $500,000 philanthropic grant to train all of CDE’s 2,500 employees in implicit bias and to create guidance for school districts across California to help them accelerate their efforts to dismantle systemic racism in education.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 823 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,228 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Sunday.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday that the California Department of Education has released comprehensive guidance for the safe reopening of campuses and classrooms this fall.
Will these protests help end racial injustice and create policy that makes us all equal in the eyes of the law? Time will tell. If and when they do, my daughter can say she was part of a movement that made a difference.
H.R. 7010, the “Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act,” which will enhance and improve the Paycheck Protection Program to better ensure American small businesses can weather the COVID-19 pandemic, was signed into law by the president June 5.
The strength of our college and our community will always be our ability to come together and care for each other, but especially now. That’s why we look back on this semester with a sense of appreciation. All of us – students, faculty, staff, administrators – were pushed outside our comfort zones and forced to adapt to a new reality.
