Today in
S.C.V. History
June 9
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez
Rancho Temescal
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Tuesday, Jun 9, 2020

Air Quality AdvisoryAccording to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Wednesday, June 10 in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Air quality will also be unhealthy in the following areas:

San Gabriel Mountains

East San Gabriel Valley

West San Gabriel Valley

East San Fernando Valley

West San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.
Van Hook Appointed to County's Education Sector Work Team
Tuesday, Jun 9, 2020
Van Hook Appointed to County's Education Sector Work Team
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been appointed by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Economic Resiliency Task Force to the Education Sector Work Team, which will focus on creating a framework for the reopening of colleges and universities in the County.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,355 SCV Cases, 1 New Death at Henry Mayo
Tuesday, Jun 9, 2020
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,355 SCV Cases, 1 New Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 1,225 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths, including one confirmed death at Henry Mayo due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,355 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 127 more than reported Monday.
Proposed City Budget Projects $6.2M Shortfall
Tuesday, Jun 9, 2020
Proposed City Budget Projects $6.2M Shortfall
Amid an ongoing pandemic that has kept many local businesses closed and residents at home, Santa Clarita’s proposed 2020-21 budget calls for a decrease by 2.8%, or $6.2 million, over the current budget.
