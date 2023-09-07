‘SCVTV’s Community Corner’ Wins Award of Excellence in National Competition

The City-County Communications and Marketing Association has named SCVTV’s Community Corner the “Award of Excellence” for the 2023 Savvy Awards, a national competition.

The Savvy Awards have represented the best in government communications for more than 30 years. Work produced between Jan.1, 2022, to June 2, 2023, from hundreds of communication departments competed to be recognized and honored for programs that have effectively engaged their constituents and elevated the profession. The 2023 Savvy Awards are taking place at the 3CMA Annual Conference Sept. 6 – 8 in Orlando, Florida.

SCVTV’s Community Corner includes in-studio interviews, on-location packages and information about local events, nonprofit fundraisers, education updates, government agencies and other items of interest to the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, Calif.

This is SCVTV’s first year entering the competition, winning the “Award of Excellence” in the “Video: Interview/Talk Show/News Program” for Community Corner on Thursday, September 7. SCVTV’s Community Corner is hosted by communication professionals Carrie Lujan and Dave Caldwell and filmed in SCVTV’s studios with station staff and student crew members from William S. Hart Union High School District and College of the Canyons. The show is currently taping its fourth season.

“The SCVTV and Community Corner teams are extremely grateful and honored to have the opportunity to be recognized for their hard work and dedication in providing a platform for our local organizations,” said SCVTV Executive Director Jessica Boyer. “Staff and volunteers spend countless hours working to provide an exciting, equitable space for sharing all of the incredible things happening in our community.”

The city of Santa Clarita is nominated for two other categories including for their art graphic design work on the “‘You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall’ Campaign”, Marketing & Tools in Economic Development on the “‘Shop and Eat Local in Santa Clarita’” program, and the special event the “City of Santa Clarita Winter Games Celebration”.

Each year the number of entries in 3CMA’s Savvy Awards competition increases in quality, array and scope of programs submitted. The program reflects the growing skills of communication and marketing professionals, as more local governments and agencies embrace and employ the concepts of enhanced marketing and communication with residents.

SCVTV’s Community Corner airs weekly on Mondays at 6 p.m., with segments airing individually the rest of the week on the following platforms: SCVTV’s Community Corner Facebook (@scvcommunitycorner); SCVTV Santa Clarita Facebook (@scvtv); Cable Channels: Spectrum 20 & AT&T 99; Streaming: Roku app, Apple TV app, scvtv.com; Instagram (@scvtv)

SCVTV is a 501c3 organization whose mission is to serve as a dynamic hub for collaborative content creation, uniting diverse community members and organizations to craft compelling, community-centered programming. Through hands-on engagement and transformative workforce development, SCVTV empowers individuals to secure employment, fostering local ownership, pride, and an empowered ecosystem in the Santa Clarita Valley.

To see episodes of SCVTV’s Community Corner, visit http://scvcommunitycorner.com/. To learn more about SCVTV and see other programs, please visit scvtv.com

To learn more about 3CMA, visit https://www.3cma.org/

