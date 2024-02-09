‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’ Highlights Date Night Spots

The city of Santa Clarita in partnership with SCVTV, is excited to share the third installment of Santa Clarita Spotlight, a segment of the Shop Local, Eat Local campaign dedicated to promoting and celebrating the variety of local businesses in Santa Clarita.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the third episode of Santa Clarita Spotlight highlights some of the many local businesses that are ideal for a romantic evening with your special someone.

The latest episode of Santa Clarita Spotlight, titled “Date Night,” invites viewers to discover fun activities and romantic date spots in Santa Clarita.

In Old Town Newhall, embrace your creative side by painting a sign at Board & Brush Studio or make it date night at The MAIN by catching a show with your significant other. Couples can enjoy a candle-lit, authentic Italian dinner for two at Piccola Trattoria in Canyon Country, then indulge in handcrafted ice cream and cookies at C&A Café & Creamery in Saugus. Whether you are booking Valentine’s Day plans or looking for a fun night out on the town any day of the year, there are many local options for residents to explore.

Santa Clarita Spotlight encourages residents to enjoy and support Santa Clarita’s many outstanding local businesses. New episodes of Santa Clarita Spotlight are released quarterly and viewable on ThinkSantaClarita.com and the city’s social media platforms, as well as SCVTV’s social media pages and other platforms: SCVTV.com, Spectrum 20, AT&T, Roku App and Apple TV.

