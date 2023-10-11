Santa Clarita Spotlight Highlights Local Breweries

The City of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, is excited to release the second episode of “Santa Clarita Spotlight,” a Shop Local series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the city.

The second episode of Santa Clarita Spotlight features Santa Clarita’s local breweries and will be released on Oct. 13, on the city’s website and social media pages.

The latest episode of Santa Clarita Spotlight, titled “Breweries,” invites viewers to enjoy a drink and grab a bite at Santa Clarita’s local breweries: Lucky Luke Brewing Company, Pocock Brewing Company and Brewery Draconum. Along with offering their own distinct lines of delicious craft beers, each brewery hosts a lively atmosphere with regular events, game nights, live music and more.

In this episode, viewers can also enjoy a behind-the-scenes look into the brewing process and a sneak peek at how each establishment creates its unique flavors and offerings.

As part of the larger Shop Local, Eat Local campaign, Santa Clarita Spotlight inspires residents to explore and support the city’s many wonderful local businesses.

New episodes of Santa Clarita Spotlight are released on a quarterly basis and viewable on ThinkSantaClarita website and the city’s social media platforms, as well as SCVTV’s social media pages and other platforms: SCVTV’s website, Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T, Roku App U-Verse Channel 99 and Apple TV.

