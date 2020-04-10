[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 10
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Apple, Google Partner on COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology
| Friday, Apr 10, 2020
apple google logo

Apple and Google have partnered to enable the use of Bluetooth technology for contact tracing to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of COVID-19, with user privacy and security central to the design, the tech giants announced Friday.

Here’s more from their joint news release:

Across the world, governments and health authorities are working together to find solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect people and get society back up and running.

Software developers are contributing by crafting technical tools to help combat the virus and save lives.

Since COVID-19 can be transmitted through close proximity to affected individuals, public health officials have identified contact tracing as a valuable tool to help contain its spread. A number of leading public health authorities, universities, and NGOs around the world have been doing important work to develop opt-in contact tracing technology.

To further this cause, Apple and Google will be launching a comprehensive solution that includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing.

Given the urgent need, the plan is to implement this solution in two steps while maintaining strong protections around user privacy.

First, in May, both companies will release APIs that enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities. These official apps will be available for users to download via their respective app stores.

Second, in the coming months, Apple and Google will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform by building this functionality into the underlying platforms. This is a more robust solution than an API and would allow more individuals to participate, if they choose to opt in, as well as enable interaction with a broader ecosystem of apps and government health authorities.

Privacy, transparency, and consent are of utmost importance in this effort, and we look forward to building this functionality in consultation with interested stakeholders. We will openly publish information about our work for others to analyze.

All of us at Apple and Google believe there has never been a more important moment to work together to solve one of the world’s most pressing problems. Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life.

As part of this partnership, Google and Apple are releasing draft technical documentation including Bluetooth and cryptography specifications and framework documentation.
04-10-2020 Apple, Google Partner on COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology
Los Angeles Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a message Friday from Parks and Recreation Acting Director Norma E. García.
Los Angeles County officials are regularly updating resources on COVID-19, and have updated guidance for commercial and residential landlords and tenants.
The Internal Revenue Service on Friday released a new "simple tax return" for non-taxpayers to fill out to receive their $1,200 "economic impact payments" per the CARES ACT.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new return-to-work guidelines Wednesday for essential employees who have been near someone infected with COVID-19.
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Officials at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirmed its first death of a COVID-19 patient.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that starting this Sunday, California workers who are receiving unemployment benefits will begin receiving an extra $600 on top of their weekly amount, as part of the new Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) initiated by the CARES Act.
California had a total of 18,309 confirmed cases and 492 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Thursday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Southwest regional office announced Thursday that it has transferred more than 1,100 N-95 face masks to the California Office of Emergency Services as it assesses its supply of personal protective equipment in hopes of donating additional PPE to state and local agencies battling COVID-19.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a new program to provide doctors, nurses and other critical front-line health care workers access to no-cost or low-cost hotel rooms.
The city of Santa Clarita, and our local partners, invite the community to take part in a virtual campaign thanking the essential workers who are providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flair Cleaners is offering free No-Touch Home Pickup and Delivery in order to help customers adhere to the Safer at Home guidelines.
Television commercials touting pharmaceuticals caution users that their immune system might be compromised, making one susceptible to invading organisms. Could one be COVID-19?
I have a few items of family memorabilia I've carried around from place to place as I transferred and moved for the Navy and in retirement. This one item, above all, is a memory I can't seem to let go. It was such a happy time when it came into my life, and when it became mine, it was a very sad time.
To better serve patients in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Exer Urgent Care, which has locations in Stevenson Ranch and Canyon Country, has launched VirtualCare by Exer, an online urgent care service providing real-time access to a doctor via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer.
Three members of the 2019 College of the Canyons women's volleyball program are moving on to four-year schools with two time All-American Grace Ferguson, and All-Western State Conference (WSC) selections Elizabeth Gannon and Madison Martinez committing to their respective schools in recent weeks.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday more than $6 billion will be distributed immediately to colleges and universities to provide direct emergency cash grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Both Oakmont of Valencia and Atria Santa Clarita, two Santa Clarita Valley senior living communities, reported this week they have residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
(CN) — For the second week in a row, 6.6 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday, showing a sliver of the economic fallout from the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
The Baker-to-Vegas team from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station wanted to thank sponsors of the annual run that was unfortunately postponed this year.
To assist students during the recent transition to remote instruction, College of the Canyons launched a laptop lending program that has supplied 200 laptops so far to students currently enrolled in the spring semester.
As we approach Passover and Easter, Los Angeles County continues to remind all residents that the Health Officer’s Safer at Home order remains in full effect.
