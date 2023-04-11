April 12: Coffee with a Cop at Slaters 50/50

Have Coffee with a Cop. Deputies and officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will meet with the public on Wednesday, April 12 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Slaters 50/50, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

Doors are opening early at Slater’s 50/50 Valencia just for this event.

Officials from the SCV Sheriff’s Station invite the public to have Coffee with a Cop, a public outreach program to meet with members of the public they serve and talk over coffee.

Ask questions, share your concerns and get to know your zone deputies. Hope to see you there.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...