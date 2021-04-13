header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 12
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
April 15: L.A. County to Modify Health Officer Order to Align with State
Monday, Apr 12, 2021
modify
Blues legend Buddy Guy plays the Canyon Club Santa Clarita on August 12, 2018. Photo: Stephen K. Peeples.

 

Los Angeles County Public Health officials will modify the Health Officer Order on Thursday, April 15, to align with changes to the state Blueprint for a Safer Economy regarding indoor live events and performances, private events such as conferences, receptions and meetings, and private informal gatherings.

The county’s updated Health Officer Order reflecting these modifications will be posted online on Wednesday along with changes to the protocols for each of these sectors.

Starting this Thursday, indoor live events and performances will be permitted in Los Angeles County with the following safety measures:

* Indoor live events and performances are able to open for in-state visitors only, who must pre-purchase tickets.

* Eating or drinking is not permitted anywhere except pre-designated eating areas.

* Masks must be worn at all times except when in designated eating areas.

* There must be 6 feet of distance between different households unless people are fully vaccinated.

* As with outdoor live events, employers must offer a weekly worker testing program.

For venues that hold up to 1,500 people, there is a maximum capacity limit of 15% or 200 people, whichever is fewer. However, the capacity limit can increase to 35% if all guests are tested or vaccinated.

For venues holding more than 1,500 people, there is a capacity limit of 10% or 2,000 people, whichever is fewer, although the capacity limit can increase to 25% if all guests are tested or vaccinated.

Private meetings such as conferences, receptions and meetings will be permitted starting on Thursday, April 15 with the following safety measures:

* There must be a defined guest list or tickets must be purchased.

* Masks must be worn at all times unless attendees are eating or drinking.

* There must be 6 feet of distance between tables and chairs for guests not vaccinated.

* There must be assigned seating or a seating chart with a max of 6 people per table for guests not vaccinated.

* And there can be no intermingling of multiple private events.

For outdoor private events, a maximum of 100 people is allowed, but that limit can increase to 300 people if all guests are tested or vaccinated.

Tables are also limited to 6 people from a maximum of 3 households unless everyone at the table is vaccinated.

Indoor private events are only allowed if all guests are tested or vaccinated with a limit of 150 guests.

Public Health is also modifying the protocols for private social or informal gatherings. Outdoor gatherings can have up to a maximum of 50 people. Masks will be required at all times unless people are eating or drinking. There must be 6 feet of distance between tables and chairs. Seating at tables is restricted to 6 people from up to three households. If everyone is vaccinated, the capacity limit at tables is not necessary.

Indoor private gatherings are permitted, but strongly discouraged. If you choose to hold an indoor private gathering, the following are required safety modifications:

* A max of 25 people or a 25% capacity limit where capacity limits exist.

* Masks must be worn at all times unless everyone is fully vaccinated.

* There can be no eating or drinking unless everyone attending is fully vaccinated or everyone attending is fully vaccinated except for members of 1 household that do not have any high-risk individuals.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
