April 15: SCOPE Presents Free ‘The River Next Door’ Event

Lynn Plambeck of SCOPE, Santa Clarita Organization to Protect the Environment and Jim Danza of the Friends of the Santa Clara River will present in words and pictures “The River Next Door” on Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This free event will feature the story of the Santa Clara River in words and pictures.

It’s Spring and the Santa Clara River (Ultom in Chumash) is flowing with lots of water. It is the perfect time for a drive down Highway 126 to see the last free flowing river west of the I-5 and see “The River Next Door.”

Ventura Agricultural Museum

926 Railroad Ave.,

Santa Paula, CA 93060

For more information about SCOPE and the Friends of the Santa Clara River visit https://scope.org, or https://fscr.org.

