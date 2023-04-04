April 15: SCOPE Presents Free ‘The River Next Door’ Event

Lynn Plambeck of SCOPE, Santa Clarita Organization to Protect the Environment and Jim Danza of the Friends of the Santa Clara River will present in words and pictures “The River Next Door” on Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This free event will feature the story of the Santa Clara River in words and pictures.
It’s Spring and the Santa Clara River (Ultom in Chumash) is flowing with lots of water. It is the perfect time for a drive down Highway 126 to see the last free flowing river west of the I-5 and see “The River Next Door.”
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California are hosting the fifth CARESCV Cancer Awareness and Resource Expo at The University Center at College of the Canyons Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The California Department of Transportation has announced the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along I-210 between Sunland and Altadena for construction to upgrade the ramps up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Preserving the natural beauty of our city has been a priority for your city council since incorporation. In fact, the very first city ordinance protects our oak trees stating, "…the beauty and natural setting of our city is greatly enhanced by the presence of large numbers of majestic oak trees."
College of the Canyons hosted Western State Conference (WSC) meet No. 3 at the Cougar Natatorium on March 31, with the men's team tying for an historic first-place result and the women's side swimming to fourth in the team standings.
The California State University, Northridge beach volleyball team (13-12) split a Saturday at Great Park as the Matadors swept Saint Katherine for the second straight day before falling in a tight 3-2 decision to host Concordia Irvine.
Braden Van Groningen took advantage of an overpass on match point to hammer the ball to the floor to give The Master's University their first-ever Golden State Athletic Conference Championship in men's volleyball.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Samantha Rodriguez (women's track & field) and Simon Sampson (men's track & field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 20-27.
With the end of countywide COVID-19 emergency declarations on March 31, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Heal is aligning county safety measures with federal and state COVID-19 guidance, while continuing to require a few common-sense measures at worksites, educational institutions and healthcare facilities to reduce COVID-19-related disruptions and protect the people at highest risk of severe illness.
