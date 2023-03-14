SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance

|
|
The Master's baseball team gave up four runs before getting runs in the seventh and ninth innings, but it was too little too late as the Mustangs lost to Vanguard 4-2 Monday in Costa Mesa.
|
Two teams of California State University, Northridge students tomorrow will present to members of the United Nations, their representatives and grassroots organizations from around the world on the criminalization of gender.
|
Employees of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, members of UE Local 1004, will be holding a one-day unfair labor practice strike on Monday, March 20.
|
Former College of the Canyons student-athletes Lauren Hannah (women’s tennis) and Doyle Kane (baseball) have been named to the 2021-22 California Community College Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.
|
Child Rights and You Los Angeles hosted a Holi festival Saturday at Castaic Lake to raise funds to support underprivileged children Saturday.
|
Lynne Plambeck, president of the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment (SCOPE), asks the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to amend the County Oak Ordinance by means of a "Tune Up."
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no new deaths and 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 11 additional deaths and 774 new cases countywide.
|
|
In a double-header postponed due to rain on Saturday, The Master's University baseball team split a pair with Vanguard Sunday in Costa Mesa.
|
The men's and women's track and field teams from The Master's University competed Saturday in the Oxy Distance Carnival and Spring Break Classic in Eagle Rock with several noteworthy achievements.
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Silva (softball) and Dom De Luca (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 6-11.
|
The scandal caused by the leak last fall of Los Angeles City Councilmembers using racist language as they discussed redistricting has prompted six local scholars — including California State University, Northridge political science professor Boris Ricks — to join forces to re-imagine how the city should be governed.
|
Of the total U.S. population, 62% is eligible to donate blood, but approximately only 3% of the eligible population donates.
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m. for closed session, followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 13 – Sunday, March 19.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 15, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
|
A local nonprofit’s efforts to help homeless college-aged students just got a big boost.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 59 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 28 additional deaths and 1,778 new cases countywide.
|
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
|
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
|
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
|
Daylight Savings Time will arrive at 2 a.m. Sunday on March 12. Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov, 5, 2023, at 2 a.m. when residents will be urged to "fall back."
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,073 new cases countywide and 15 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Today’s case count includes one week’s worth of cases (266) from Long Beach, as that jurisdiction has moved to weekly reporting.
|
The Funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael Joseph Slattery, the founding pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Saugus will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
