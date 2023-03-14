header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Showers
Showers
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 14
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance
| Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023

Lynne Plambeck, president of the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment (SCOPE), asks the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to amend the County Oak Ordinance by means of a “Tune Up.” She asks the Supervisors to oppose item 5 (beginning at page 25), unless amended and interested parties are notified. She also requests an oak ordinance committee be established.  The full letter below.  

Lynn PlambeckDear Honorable Supervisors and staff:

The Los Angeles County Oak Ordinance was first established in 1982 in an effort to slow the loss of this iconic baseline native tree species routinely destroyed by thoughtless development. Community groups came together then to work with the County to develop this ordinance that required careful review, replacement and fines for unpermitted oak destruction. It is unconscionable that now the County continues to incrementally change this venerable and long-standing through a “Tune Up” process that has no included interested parties. This has not occurred for the proposed changes. Please do not approve these changes without input from an oak review committee.

While approving a seemingly harmless change to allow removal of ANY oak for disease, etc., may seem logical, this provision is already in the oak ordinance. It seems that this “Tune up” is merely to remove those trees without notice, including Heritage Oak trees. We are concerned that this change would allow the county forester to remove such historical trees as the Marker Oak in Pico Canyon, also of indigenous importance, that was saved with the help of former Councilwoman Jo Anne Darcy.

Oak trees

At considerable expense to the developer, Coco’s and the Comfort Inn were built to avoid it. Now it could be removed under this changed ordinance. That would be a big loss for our community. We are sure that communities throughout the County have such natural historical treasures that they would not wish to lose.

In addition, it is important to understand why an oak is failing. Is it due to a leaking gas line that should be repaired? Has it been poisoned to allow a development to proceed at less expense? Are there nesting birds (such as wood peckers, Owls and hawks) present that should be considered? Is the tree important enough to the community that actions to save it rather than remove it, be taken? These questions cannot be answered without notifying the community.

We attached a series of Nextdoor posts expressing dismay over the loss of an important oak in the Val Verde area. We still don’t know why or who removed this oak.

Please help us protect our oak resource in Los Angeles County by removing this change to the oak ordinance and convening a committee to look at this and future changes before they are brought to your Board.

Last, while we appreciate that this agenda item at least now complies with the Brown Act, we can find no place where this ordinance was posted for 30 days notice. None of the people that have previously commented on oak ordinance changes were notified that this proposed change would be heard tomorrow, including SCOPE members who have been active in this issue, and it is NOT posted on the County’s Planning website, where the public might expect to see it. (see below)

County Code

When I asked several staff people where ordinances were noticed so that the public might see them in advance, no one knew. It feels like this process has been structured to avoid any public input, even though a means to provide such input was promised by the Planning Commission when the process began in 2021.

Thank you in advance for your consideration of these concerns.

Sincerely,

Lynne Plambeck

SCOPE President
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance

SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
Lynne Plambeck, president of the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment (SCOPE), asks the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to amend the County Oak Ordinance by means of a "Tune Up."
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Drug Education, Awareness in Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | Drug Education, Awareness in Santa Clarita
Friday, Mar 10, 2023
Did you know that as little as two milligrams of Fentanyl, about the size of five grains of salt, can cause negative health effects including trouble breathing, dizziness, possible overdose and even death? With the recent uptick in Fentanyl deaths, especially among teenagers, we must work together as a community to eliminate drug abuse and educate our parents, teachers, caregivers and students on the dangers of taking drugs.
READ MORE...

Cameron Smyth | Apply for a Job at the City!

Cameron Smyth | Apply for a Job at the City!
Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023
As a teenager and throughout my adult life, I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t working. Whether it was working as a youth sports official in high school or being in the State Assembly, I have always loved and enjoyed the jobs that gave back to the community and worked directly with residents on a myriad of issues or projects.
READ MORE...

CNA Condemns Decision to Lift Mask, Vaccine Mandates in Health Care Settings

CNA Condemns Decision to Lift Mask, Vaccine Mandates in Health Care Settings
Friday, Mar 3, 2023
The California Nurses Association condemned the March 3 announcement by California Department of Public Health that mask and vaccine requirements would be lifted April 1 in the state’s health care settings, just eight days after California reached the grim toll of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths.
READ MORE...

Monthly Message from City Manager – March 2023 | One Story One City

Monthly Message from City Manager – March 2023 | One Story One City
Thursday, Mar 2, 2023
I always enjoy visiting our Santa Clarita Public Library Branches and seeing the wide-range of community members taking advantage of the resources, materials, books and services provided.
READ MORE...

Mayor’s Monthly Message: Free To Be Me Festival

Mayor’s Monthly Message: Free To Be Me Festival
Wednesday, Mar 1, 2023
For a child with autism or other special needs, taking part in community events can be stressful and overwhelming.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mustangs Drop Rubber Match to Lions 2-4
The Master's baseball team gave up four runs before getting runs in the seventh and ninth innings, but it was too little too late as the Mustangs lost to Vanguard 4-2 Monday in Costa Mesa.
Mustangs Drop Rubber Match to Lions 2-4
CSUN Students to Discuss Criminalization of Gender at Women’s Forum
Two teams of California State University, Northridge students tomorrow will present to members of the United Nations, their representatives and grassroots organizations from around the world on the criminalization of gender.
CSUN Students to Discuss Criminalization of Gender at Women’s Forum
March 20: Henry Mayo Union Workers Holding One-Day Strike
Employees of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, members of UE Local 1004, will be holding a one-day unfair labor practice strike on Monday, March 20.
March 20: Henry Mayo Union Workers Holding One-Day Strike
Former Cougs Hannah, Kane Named to State’s Athletic Honor Roll
Former College of the Canyons student-athletes Lauren Hannah (women’s tennis) and Doyle Kane (baseball) have been named to the 2021-22 California Community College Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.
Former Cougs Hannah, Kane Named to State’s Athletic Honor Roll
Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need
Child Rights and You Los Angeles hosted a Holi festival Saturday at Castaic Lake to raise funds to support underprivileged children Saturday.
Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need
SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance
Lynne Plambeck, president of the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment (SCOPE), asks the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to amend the County Oak Ordinance by means of a "Tune Up."
SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 27 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no new deaths and 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 11 additional deaths and 774 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 27 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (March 14)
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Vanguard
In a double-header postponed due to rain on Saturday, The Master's University baseball team split a pair with Vanguard Sunday in Costa Mesa.
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Vanguard
Mustangs Open Outdoor Track Season at Oxy Classic
The men's and women's track and field teams from The Master's University competed Saturday in the Oxy Distance Carnival and Spring Break Classic in Eagle Rock with several noteworthy achievements.
Mustangs Open Outdoor Track Season at Oxy Classic
COC Names Silva, De Luca Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Silva (softball) and Dom De Luca (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 6-11.
CSUN Professor Joins L.A. Governance Reform Project
The scandal caused by the leak last fall of Los Angeles City Councilmembers using racist language as they discussed redistricting has prompted six local scholars — including California State University, Northridge political science professor Boris Ricks — to join forces to re-imagine how the city should be governed.
CSUN Professor Joins L.A. Governance Reform Project
Houchin Community Blood Bank Announces March Giveaways, Mobile Drives
Of the total U.S. population, 62% is eligible to donate blood, but approximately only 3% of the eligible population donates.
Houchin Community Blood Bank Announces March Giveaways, Mobile Drives
March 14: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m. for closed session, followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
March 14: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 13 – Sunday, March 19.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
March 15: Hart Board Meeting to Recognize Local CIF Champs
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 15, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
March 15: Hart Board Meeting to Recognize Local CIF Champs
Local Families Sought for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care
A local nonprofit’s efforts to help homeless college-aged students just got a big boost.
Local Families Sought for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care
Monday COVID Roundup: 59 New Cases Locally
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 59 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 28 additional deaths and 1,778 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 59 New Cases Locally
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
March 12: Daylight Saving Time in Effect
Daylight Savings Time will arrive at 2 a.m. Sunday on March 12. Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov, 5, 2023, at 2 a.m. when residents will be urged to "fall back."
March 12: Daylight Saving Time in Effect
Friday COVID Roundup: Masks Still Required for Workers in Healthcare Settings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,073 new cases countywide and 15 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Today’s case count includes one week’s worth of cases (266) from Long Beach, as that jurisdiction has moved to weekly reporting.
Friday COVID Roundup: Masks Still Required for Workers in Healthcare Settings
March 22: Funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael Joseph Slattery
The Funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael Joseph Slattery, the founding pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Saugus will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
March 22: Funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael Joseph Slattery
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: