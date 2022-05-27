Bouquet Apartments: What’s the Deal? | Commentary by Lynne Plambeck

|
|
|
May 27
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
|
This Bouquet Canyon Apartment process for a controversial project certainly does not display any effort at public transparency.
|
Friday, May 27, 2022
Friday, May 20, 2022
Friday, May 20, 2022
Friday, May 13, 2022
Friday, May 13, 2022
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced on May 26 they have entered into an agreement for Mental Health to pilot the provision of comprehensive crisis response services to individuals experiencing mental health crises while onboard Metro vehicles or at Metro stations.
|
College of the Canyons had two Cougars compete at the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships hosted by Mt. San Antonio College May 20-21, with Matthew Ballentine and Milca Osorio finishing among the state's best in several events.
|
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar Meetings, Minutes and Motions: Preparing Corporate Documents on Wednesday, June 9, from noon to 1 p.m.
|
The chance to change an individual’s life for the better is something most people hope to have at least once in their lives. California State University, Northridge journalism professor David Blumenkrantz will have that opportunity this summer.
|
Federal authorities arrested a United States Postal Service mail carrier and a Santa Clarita Valley man on Thursday morning for allegedly scheming to steal approximately $800,000 in unemployment insurance funds by using false claims of COVID-related job losses and stealing UI debit cards from the U.S. mail.
|
The third compilation album featuring original works by California Institute of the Arts students in electronic music was released on May 5 by the nonprofit United Kingdom record label Touched Music.
|
About 150 Saugus High School students walked out of class Thursday, participants said, to protest for gun laws following the Robb Elementary School shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
|
SACRAMENTO – To further support California families while supplies of infant formula remain limited, the California Department of Public Health is adding a new flexibility by expanding purchasing options for the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program.
|
The Southern California blues/hard rock band Great White first took a bite out of the rock scene in 1984 and since then has achieved worldwide success, encompassing sales of over six million records.
|
The Newhall Marketplace "Hello Summer" event will be held at the Newhall Community Center on Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|
Saugus High School students senior Alex McArdle and sophomore Joaquin Soto, with assistance from advisor Wade Williams, captured a $500 award for the Saugus High video program.
|
SACRAMENTO — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday that Senate Bill 947 has successfully completed its journey through the Senate, as it passed unanimously off the Senate floor.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine new deaths, 6,245 new cases countywide, 366 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will open 64 field offices, including Santa Paula, an hour earlier beginning Thursday, June 2, and ending Friday, Sept. 30.
|
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new initiative to keep the public safe while they ride the Metro system.
|
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is pleased to announce that it has been awarded more than $1 million in grants from the California Public Utilities Commission, through the Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing Program, which provides financial incentives for installing energy efficient systems on multifamily affordable housing throughout the State.
|
Los Angeles County Public Works has announced a road closure near Lake Hughes late May.
|
The Valley Industry Association has changed the date of their upcoming summer BBQ party.
|
As the nation observes Memorial Day and honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, travel to gatherings with family and friends will dramatically increase vehicles on roadways during the holiday weekend.
|
After the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station will be working with all SCV School districts to ensure added safety through the remaining school year.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Bryan Wilson as the new principal of Golden Oak Adult School. He takes over for Donna Manfredi who announced her retirement in March.
