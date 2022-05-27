header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 27
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
opening night ticket to Magic Mountain
Bouquet Apartments: What’s the Deal? | Commentary by Lynne Plambeck
This Bouquet Canyon Apartment process for a controversial project certainly does not display any effort at public transparency.
| Friday, May 27, 2022

We all care about how our city develops and want to know about proposals that will affect our neighborhoods or broader issues in the community. So, it is really discouraging when the city Planning Department seems to be hiding information from the public for a large development.

That’s exactly what is happening with the Bouquet Canyon Apartment development.

SCOPE commented on this project in 2020 when it received final approval because of the large number of oak trees that would be removed (28) and the additional box concrete channel that would be added to the Bouquet Creek. Both of these decisions represent poor planning for our current situation.

It is well established that protecting and planting more trees, especially natives, will help reduce green house cases. Older trees are especially important for carbon sequestration. In addition, native oak trees use less water and are more likely to survive drought while still providing the cooling benefits of shade.

Concreting over a creek that provides recharge to our groundwater when we are in the midst of long-term drought is also poor planning. While the city uses millions of our public tax dollars to build groundwater capture basins, it fails to protect natural recharge areas such as Bouquet Creek.

Now the national developer Lennar Corp. has proposed changes to this project. Even though SCOPE commented on the project, we did not receive a notice of these changes. I only found out about it because I was listening to the council meeting when a neighbor complained that she had gotten this notice but didn’t know what they were changing.

So, I tried to go online to obtain the information. The web access for the Bouquet Apartments environmental impact report was blocked to public access. I called the Planning Department and was first told to submit a Public Records Act Request to get the public notice. Come on! That error was straightened out, and I was subsequently emailed the public notice.

Then I saw why the neighbor couldn’t understand the changes. How could she? No specific changes were included in the notice. But it did require public comment by June 3. So, I called the Planning Department again to ask for the addendum so that SCOPE could make comments. The planner at the desk informed me that the addendum had not yet been completed and wasn’t required to be shared with the public anyway.

What is going on in our city Planning Department? Are secret decisions being made behind closed doors? Is the public now blocked from knowing what our planning commission is approving? Apparently so. What other projects are being moved through the Planning Department without public input or even public notice?

I just want to know how the public can comment on an environmental document that has not yet been written. The hearing for this project, now scheduled for June 7, should be delayed so the public has adequate time to review it.

The city Planning Department should also review its procedures. This Bouquet Canyon Apartment process for a controversial project certainly does not display any effort at public transparency.

Lynne Plambeck is president of Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment (SCOPE).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Bouquet Apartments: What’s the Deal? | Commentary by Lynne Plambeck

Bouquet Apartments: What’s the Deal? | Commentary by Lynne Plambeck
Friday, May 27, 2022
READ MORE...

Read Beyond the Beaten Path This Summer

Read Beyond the Beaten Path This Summer
Friday, May 20, 2022
With school ending and summer break just around the corner, the Santa Clarita Public Library has everything you need to keep your family busy and engaged with reading, crafts and outdoor programs.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?

Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
Friday, May 20, 2022
In my early 20s I worked on a sheep farm in southern Illinois. The farm had about 1,000 sheep and two Great Pyrenees dogs to protect them.
READ MORE...

It’s Time for Dodger Baseball at 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day

It’s Time for Dodger Baseball at 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day
Friday, May 13, 2022
Baseball season is officially back! As a Southern California native, I grew up as an avid Dodger fan and I continue that tradition whenever I take my family to a game. There is no feeling that compares to entering Dodger Stadium and hearing the sound of cheering fans and the smell of fresh-cut grass and of course, Dodger Dogs!
READ MORE...

You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division

You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division
Friday, May 13, 2022
This month, the city shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division. May is Building and Safety Month and the 2022 theme is “Safety for All: Codes in Action.” This month builds awareness about the importance of building codes in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work and learn.
READ MORE...

Hit the Trails for National Bike Month

Hit the Trails for National Bike Month
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
For years, the city of Santa Clarita has been recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by The League of American Bicyclists. We are proud to offer cyclists more than 100 miles of off-street trails to ride throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County to Deploy Mental Health Crisis Response Teams Across Metro System
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced on May 26 they have entered into an agreement for Mental Health to pilot the provision of comprehensive crisis response services to individuals experiencing mental health crises while onboard Metro vehicles or at Metro stations.
L.A. County to Deploy Mental Health Crisis Response Teams Across Metro System
Cougars Ballentine, Osorio Combine for Three Top-Five Finishes at State Meet
College of the Canyons had two Cougars compete at the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships hosted by Mt. San Antonio College May 20-21, with Matthew Ballentine and Milca Osorio finishing among the state's best in several events.
Cougars Ballentine, Osorio Combine for Three Top-Five Finishes at State Meet
Today in SCV History (May 27)
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
opening night ticket to Magic Mountain
June 9: Learn How to Prepare Corporate Documents at COC SBDC Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar Meetings, Minutes and Motions: Preparing Corporate Documents on Wednesday, June 9, from noon to 1 p.m.
June 9: Learn How to Prepare Corporate Documents at COC SBDC Webinar
CSUN Professor Headed to Nairobi to Lead Photojournalism Program
The chance to change an individual’s life for the better is something most people hope to have at least once in their lives. California State University, Northridge journalism professor David Blumenkrantz will have that opportunity this summer.
CSUN Professor Headed to Nairobi to Lead Photojournalism Program
Feds Arrest Valencia Postal Worker, Santa Clarita Man on Fraud Charges
Federal authorities arrested a United States Postal Service mail carrier and a Santa Clarita Valley man on Thursday morning for allegedly scheming to steal approximately $800,000 in unemployment insurance funds by using false claims of COVID-related job losses and stealing UI debit cards from the U.S. mail.
Feds Arrest Valencia Postal Worker, Santa Clarita Man on Fraud Charges
CalArts Students Featured on New John Tejada Album
The third compilation album featuring original works by California Institute of the Arts students in electronic music was released on May 5 by the nonprofit United Kingdom record label Touched Music.
CalArts Students Featured on New John Tejada Album
Saugus High Students Take Part in Walkout to Call for Stricter Gun Laws
About 150 Saugus High School students walked out of class Thursday, participants said, to protest for gun laws following the Robb Elementary School shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
Saugus High Students Take Part in Walkout to Call for Stricter Gun Laws
Infant Formula Options Expanded for California’s WIC Families
SACRAMENTO – To further support California families while supplies of infant formula remain limited, the California Department of Public Health is adding a new flexibility by expanding purchasing options for the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program.
Infant Formula Options Expanded for California’s WIC Families
June 11: Jack Russell’s Great White at The Canyon
The Southern California blues/hard rock band Great White first took a bite out of the rock scene in 1984 and since then has achieved worldwide success, encompassing sales of over six million records.
June 11: Jack Russell’s Great White at The Canyon
June 5: Newhall Marketplace ‘Hello Summer’ Event
The Newhall Marketplace "Hello Summer" event will be held at the Newhall Community Center on Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 5: Newhall Marketplace ‘Hello Summer’ Event
Saugus High Students Win Award for PSA Video
Saugus High School students senior Alex McArdle and sophomore Joaquin Soto, with assistance from advisor Wade Williams, captured a $500 award for the Saugus High video program.
Saugus High Students Win Award for PSA Video
Wilk’s Whistleblower Protection Act Clears Another Hurdle
SACRAMENTO — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday that Senate Bill 947 has successfully completed its journey through the Senate, as it passed unanimously off the Senate floor.
Wilk’s Whistleblower Protection Act Clears Another Hurdle
Thursday COVID Roundup: 366 New SCV Cases; 6,245 New Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine new deaths, 6,245 new cases countywide, 366 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 366 New SCV Cases; 6,245 New Cases Countywide
Select DMVs Extending Hours Beginning June
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will open 64 field offices, including Santa Paula, an hour earlier beginning Thursday, June 2, and ending Friday, Sept. 30.
Select DMVs Extending Hours Beginning June
Today in SCV History (May 26)
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
Sheriff Villanueva Begins Operation Safe Travel
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new initiative to keep the public safe while they ride the Metro system.
Sheriff Villanueva Begins Operation Safe Travel
County Development Authority Awarded $1m in Grants For Public Housing, Including Valencia
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is pleased to announce that it has been awarded more than $1 million in grants from the California Public Utilities Commission, through the Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing Program, which provides financial incentives for installing energy efficient systems on multifamily affordable housing throughout the State.
County Development Authority Awarded $1m in Grants For Public Housing, Including Valencia
Public Works Announces Road Closures Near Lake Hughes
Los Angeles County Public Works has announced a road closure near Lake Hughes late May.
Public Works Announces Road Closures Near Lake Hughes
June 23: VIA Summer BBQ Party Changes Date
The Valley Industry Association has changed the date of their upcoming summer BBQ party. 
June 23: VIA Summer BBQ Party Changes Date
CHP Reminds Public To Buckle Up For Memorial Day
As the nation observes Memorial Day and honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, travel to gatherings with family and friends will dramatically increase vehicles on roadways during the holiday weekend. 
CHP Reminds Public To Buckle Up For Memorial Day
SCV Sheriff Station Increasing Law Enforcement Presence Around Schools
After the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station will be working with all SCV School districts to ensure added safety through the remaining school year. 
SCV Sheriff Station Increasing Law Enforcement Presence Around Schools
Hart District Welcomes New Principal, Five New Assistant Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Bryan Wilson as the new principal of Golden Oak Adult School. He takes over for Donna Manfredi who announced her retirement in March.
Hart District Welcomes New Principal, Five New Assistant Principals
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: