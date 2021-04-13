April 17: Free Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup at COC

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Roundup on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. This event will take place in the south parking lot at College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, safety precautions to keep staff and participants safe will be enforced. All attendees should wear a face covering and remain in their vehicles with the windows closed. Event staff will only remove waste from a vehicle’s trunk or pick-up bed. Residents that are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home and self-quarantine.

The Household Hazardous/E-Waste Roundup is a safe and free opportunity for residents to dispose of their hazardous household and electronic waste (e-waste) such as antifreeze, paint, paint thinner, turpentine, motor oil, oil filters, brake fluid, cleaners with acid or lye, pool chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, household batteries or car batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, CRT’s, televisions and other miscellaneous electronics such as cell phones, printers and stereos. Needles or sharps (in a sharps container or a sturdy box labeled “sharps”) and unwanted or expired prescriptions may also be disposed of.

In preparation for the event, waste items should be packed in a sturdy box, preferably in their original labeled container, in the trunk of the participant’s vehicle. Participants should be prepared to leave any containers or boxes at the collection site and must remain in their vehicle while trained staff removes the hazardous waste from the vehicle’s trunk.

Items not eligible for disposal include:

– Ammunition, radioactive materials and explosives

– Controlled substances and biohazardous waste

– “White goods” including refrigerators, water heaters and other similar domestic appliances

– Waste from businesses

All Los Angeles County residents are welcome to attend the Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Roundup event. Reservations are not needed to participate. A transportation limit of 125 pounds or 15 gallons per vehicle is enforced.

In partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, the drive-through event is sponsored by the County of Los Angeles and presented by the Department of Public Works and the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County.

For more information about the Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Roundup and additional household hazardous waste permanent collection centers, visit lacsd.org or call (888) CLEAN LA. Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about upcoming green events near you.

