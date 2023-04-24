April 25: SUSD Board to Review Board Policies

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the agenda are proposed window tinting projects at all SUSD elementary schools and other school improvement projects.

Also on the agenda is the second reading of “Board Policies and Administrative Regulation, Philosophy, Goals, Objectives and Comprehensive Plans.”

You may also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer via video or audio, click https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/86775254248.

Webinar ID: 867 7525 4248

To dial by phone:

+1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128

To view the full agenda online click 4/25/2023, 6:30 PM-REGULAR MEETING OF THE GOVERNING BOARD.

