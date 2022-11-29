SCV Education Foundation Taking Part in Giving Tuesday

On Tuesday, people all over the world will come together and harness the power of human connection to change our world.

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is excited to participate in the global movement Giving Tuesday and raise funds to support its programs.

Will you join them?

To take part in Giving Tuesday or for more information, visit https://www.scveducationfoundation.org/.

The SCV Education Foundation promotes innovation and excellence in education through community engagement and investment opportunities in fifty-five public schools.

