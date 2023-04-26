April 27: Motor Deputies Conducting Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation

As part of April’s #DistractedDrivingAwarenessMonth campaign, SCV motor units will be conducting a Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation in the City of Santa Clarita on Thursday, April 27th beginning at 6 a.m.
Drivers observed actively texting or operating hand-held cellphones will be issued a citation.
The Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation aims at educating drivers on the rules of the road. Distracted driving is a serious traffic safety concern that puts everyone on the road at risk. In recent years, hundreds have been killed and thousands seriously injured in California as a result of collisions that involved at least one driver who was distracted.
SCV Sheriff’s Station encourages all drivers to avoid added distractions like cellphone use, eating or even applying make-up while driving. Remember to be heads Up and keep eyes on the road. If you have a phone call, text or need to get directions, pull over to a safe parking spot before accessing your phone.
Funding for distracted driving enforcement operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Sen. Scott Wilk’s (R- Santa Clarita) bill to break up the Live Nation/Ticketmaster monopoly is one step closer to a vote on the Senate Floor, after it unanimously passed last night out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
California State University, Northridge will confer honorary doctorates on community leader and tribal president of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Rudy Ortega Jr., author and screenwriter Charles Yu and business leader and philanthropist Milt Valera at the university’s commencement ceremonies next month.
College of the Canyons has been named a 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement in Campuswide English Enrollment, Latinx English Enrollment, and Black English Enrollment by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
College of the Canyons closed out the regular season at Los Posas Country Club on Monday, winning the program's 12th straight Western State Conference championship and seeing four players earn All-WSC honors. The title is the program's 27th overall.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement that awarded $8 million for the High Desert Corridor Intercity High-Speed Rail Project (HDC Rail) from Cycle 6 of the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Grant Program:
Child & Family Center received the Nonprofit Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter, Region G, which includes North Los Angeles County, Ventura County and Santa Barbara, at a ceremony held on April 11, at the William S. Hart School District in Santa Clarita.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was recently given an award for Excellence in Leadership by one of the state’s premier financial literacy organizations, the California Council on Economic Education.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau resolved a nearly six-hour standoff on Monday by taking a suspect into custody on the 19300 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country.
Tri Source International held a grand unveiling of the company's cutting-edge headquarters in Valencia on April 13 with a SCV Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony which showcased TSI's unwavering commitment to local job creation, employee success and spirited community engagement.
May is National Foster Care Month. Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the plight of these vulnerable youth, as well as the work it’s doing to help these youth overcome a shaky foundation and unlock the doors to a successful future.
The stories are as diverse as their filmmakers: An ex-gang member struggling to help his mother return home. A son fulfilling his father’s baseball dream. A father struggling to provide for his son. Two lonely people battling solitary confinement. An effort to negotiate peace in the middle of a war.
Final SCV Sheriff's Station Update: All evacuations have been lifted. Residents are able to return to their homes on the 19000 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country. All roads have been opened as of 1 p.m.
