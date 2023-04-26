April 27: Motor Deputies Conducting Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation

As part of April’s # DistractedDrivingAwarenessMont h campaign, SCV motor units will be conducting a Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation in the City of Santa Clarita on Thursday, April 27th beginning at 6 a.m.

Drivers observed actively texting or operating hand-held cellphones will be issued a citation.

The Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation aims at educating drivers on the rules of the road. Distracted driving is a serious traffic safety concern that puts everyone on the road at risk. In recent years, hundreds have been killed and thousands seriously injured in California as a result of collisions that involved at least one driver who was distracted.

SCV Sheriff’s Station encourages all drivers to avoid added distractions like cellphone use, eating or even applying make-up while driving. Remember to be heads Up and keep eyes on the road. If you have a phone call, text or need to get directions, pull over to a safe parking spot before accessing your phone.

Funding for distracted driving enforcement operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

