header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 26
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
April 27: Motor Deputies Conducting Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation
| Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023
Water drop


As part of April’s #DistractedDrivingAwarenessMonth campaign, SCV motor units will be conducting a Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation in the City of Santa Clarita on Thursday, April 27th beginning at 6 a.m.

Drivers observed actively texting or operating hand-held cellphones will be issued a citation.

The Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation aims at educating drivers on the rules of the road. Distracted driving is a serious traffic safety concern that puts everyone on the road at risk. In recent years, hundreds have been killed and thousands seriously injured in California as a result of collisions that involved at least one driver who was distracted.

SCV Sheriff’s Station encourages all drivers to avoid added distractions like cellphone use, eating or even applying make-up while driving. Remember to be heads Up and keep eyes on the road. If you have a phone call, text or need to get directions, pull over to a safe parking spot before accessing your phone.

Funding for distracted driving enforcement operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
April 27: Motor Deputies Conducting Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation
Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023
April 27: Motor Deputies Conducting Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation
As part of April’s #DistractedDrivingAwarenessMonth campaign, SCV motor units will be conducting a Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation in the City of Santa Clarita on Thursday, April 27th beginning at 6 a.m.
FULL STORY...
Wilk’s Bill to Break Up Live Nation/Ticketmaster Monopoly Advances
Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023
Wilk’s Bill to Break Up Live Nation/Ticketmaster Monopoly Advances
Sen. Scott Wilk’s (R- Santa Clarita) bill to break up the Live Nation/Ticketmaster monopoly is one step closer to a vote on the Senate Floor, after it unanimously passed last night out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
FULL STORY...
Local Tataviam Tribal Leader to Receive Honorary Doctorate
Tuesday, Apr 25, 2023
Local Tataviam Tribal Leader to Receive Honorary Doctorate
California State University, Northridge will confer honorary doctorates on community leader and tribal president of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Rudy Ortega Jr., author and screenwriter Charles Yu and business leader and philanthropist Milt Valera at the university’s commencement ceremonies next month.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 27: Motor Deputies Conducting Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation
As part of April’s #DistractedDrivingAwarenessMonth campaign, SCV motor units will be conducting a Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation in the City of Santa Clarita on Thursday, April 27th beginning at 6 a.m.
April 27: Motor Deputies Conducting Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation
COC Named 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement
College of the Canyons has been named a 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement in Campuswide English Enrollment, Latinx English Enrollment, and Black English Enrollment by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
COC Named 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement
COC Launches Certified Logistics Training Program
College of the Canyons has launched a brand-new workforce training program that will be available in Summer 2023. 
COC Launches Certified Logistics Training Program
Wilk’s Bill to Break Up Live Nation/Ticketmaster Monopoly Advances
Sen. Scott Wilk’s (R- Santa Clarita) bill to break up the Live Nation/Ticketmaster monopoly is one step closer to a vote on the Senate Floor, after it unanimously passed last night out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Wilk’s Bill to Break Up Live Nation/Ticketmaster Monopoly Advances
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer
Peyton Gorans, a forward who redshirted at UC Davis this past season, has committed to play soccer at The Master's University.
Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer
CSUN Names Andy Newman Men’s Basketball Head Coach
Andy Newman was introduced as California State University, Northridge head men's basketball coach to over 100 guests on Monday night at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
CSUN Names Andy Newman Men’s Basketball Head Coach
Canyons Earns 12th Straight Western State Conference Championship
College of the Canyons closed out the regular season at Los Posas Country Club on Monday, winning the program's 12th straight Western State Conference championship and seeing four players earn All-WSC honors. The title is the program's 27th overall.
Canyons Earns 12th Straight Western State Conference Championship
City to Discuss Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee will hold a meeting Tuesday, April 26, at 2:30 p.m.
City to Discuss Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget
Local Tataviam Tribal Leader to Receive Honorary Doctorate
California State University, Northridge will confer honorary doctorates on community leader and tribal president of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Rudy Ortega Jr., author and screenwriter Charles Yu and business leader and philanthropist Milt Valera at the university’s commencement ceremonies next month.
Local Tataviam Tribal Leader to Receive Honorary Doctorate
Princess Cruises Partners with Porsche
Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise line, is now the Official Cruise Vacation Partner for the Porsche Club of America.
Princess Cruises Partners with Porsche
Barger Reacts to $8M High Desert Corridor Rail Project Grant
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement that awarded $8 million for the High Desert Corridor Intercity High-Speed Rail Project (HDC Rail) from Cycle 6 of the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Grant Program:
Barger Reacts to $8M High Desert Corridor Rail Project Grant
Finally Family Homes Seeking Sponsors for Poker Tournament
What could be better than rubbing shoulders with fellow Santa Claritans while playing a friendly game of poker? How about enjoying dinner and two included drinks, while raising funds for a good cause?
Finally Family Homes Seeking Sponsors for Poker Tournament
Child & Family Center Named Regional Nonprofit of the Year
Child & Family Center received the Nonprofit Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter, Region G, which includes North Los Angeles County, Ventura County and Santa Barbara, at a ceremony held on April 11, at the William S. Hart School District in Santa Clarita.
Child & Family Center Named Regional Nonprofit of the Year
State Schools Chief Awarded for Excellence in Leadership
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was recently given an award for Excellence in Leadership by one of the state’s premier financial literacy organizations, the California Council on Economic Education.
State Schools Chief Awarded for Excellence in Leadership
Today in SCV History (April 25)
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
Suspect in Custody After Canyon Country Standoff
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau resolved a nearly six-hour standoff on Monday by taking a suspect into custody on the 19300 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country.
Suspect in Custody After Canyon Country Standoff
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 17 – Sunday, April 23.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
TMU Baseball Earns No. 4 Seed in GSAC Tourney
The Master's University baseball team has earned the No. 4 seed in next week's Golden State Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Tournament to be held at OC Great Park in Irvine.
TMU Baseball Earns No. 4 Seed in GSAC Tourney
Tri Source International Valencia Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Tri Source International held a grand unveiling of the company's cutting-edge headquarters in Valencia on April 13 with a SCV Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony which showcased TSI's unwavering commitment to local job creation, employee success and spirited community engagement.
Tri Source International Valencia Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
May 11: Ally Training for Fostering Youth Independence
May is National Foster Care Month. Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the plight of these vulnerable youth, as well as the work it’s doing to help these youth overcome a shaky foundation and unlock the doors to a successful future.
May 11: Ally Training for Fostering Youth Independence
May 3: CSUN 31st Senior Film Showcase
The stories are as diverse as their filmmakers: An ex-gang member struggling to help his mother return home. A son fulfilling his father’s baseball dream. A father struggling to provide for his son. Two lonely people battling solitary confinement. An effort to negotiate peace in the middle of a war.
May 3: CSUN 31st Senior Film Showcase
Debbie Rupel Named Castaic Teacher of the Year
Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce that Debbie Rupel, an eighth grade teacher at Castaic Middle School, has been named the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year.
Debbie Rupel Named Castaic Teacher of the Year
UPDATE: Barricaded Suspect in Custody, Roads Reopen
Final SCV Sheriff's Station Update: All evacuations have been lifted. Residents are able to return to their homes on the 19000 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country. All roads have been opened as of 1 p.m.
UPDATE: Barricaded Suspect in Custody, Roads Reopen
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: