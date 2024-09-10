Metro Delays SR-14 North Project Scoping Meetings

|
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, potential direct smoke impact from the Bridge, Line, Airport, and Roblar fires burning in multiple regions has caused unhealthy air quality in multiple areas in Los Angeles County.
|
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office will hold its annual “Cash For College” workshop event, providing students and parents with important information about the various types of financial aid available to them, along with details about how to apply.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be offering a one-day workshop “ Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor” on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch 91381, from 10:30-3:30 p.m.
|
Saugus High School will host a WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist Collaboration Ascend Conference Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
Community input “scoping” meetings that were scheduled to kick off on Sept. 12 in Palmdale and Sept. 14 in Santa Clarita for the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvement Project have been delayed by Metro.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk woman last seen in Canyon Country.
|
|
The Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts and Raising the Curtain Foundation will host a day of storytelling and creativity with Saturday's Kids, Saturday, Sept. 21 starting at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of locally acquired dengue in a resident in the city of Baldwin Park, who has no history of travel to areas where dengue is endemic.
|
The Castaic Union School District is seeking four new members for its Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee.
|
In September, the American Red Cross stresses the continuing critical need for blood products to ensure patient care. Donors of all blood types are asked to give now to keep blood supply levels rising after a summer shortage.
|
Board & Brush will host a Vampire Ball Murder Mystery Workshop Friday, Sept. 13 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting and Adjusted Budget Workshop Wednesday, Sept. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will hold a closed session following the meeting at 7:30 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 9 to Friday, Sept. 13.
|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence experienced significant growth over the summer as Santa Clarita’s foster youth sought assistance with returning to school or entering college for the first time.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
|
|
The Saugus Union School District has received recognition for all of its school campuses from California Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance have announced the honorees for the annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 10, beginning with a closed meeting at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
|
A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against Trevor James Kirk, of Santa Clarita, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy alleging that he used excessive force when he assaulted and pepper-sprayed a woman during a shoplifting investigation outside a WinCo Foods in Lancaster last year.
|
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to an art showcase on Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
|
