Metro Delays SR-14 North Project Scoping Meetings

Community input “scoping” meetings that were scheduled to kick off on Sept. 12 in Palmdale and Sept. 14 in Santa Clarita for the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvement Project have been delayed by Metro.

“I am not happy. I’m aware the delays were caused by Caltrans, but this process needs to keep moving forward urgently,” said Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The SR-14 Los Angeles County Safety & Mobility Improvement Corridor Project is being funded with local tax dollars by the North County Transportation Coalition, a regional transportation Joint Powers Authority comprised of Los Angeles County and the cities of Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster.

Barger, who represents the Santa Clarita Valley on the L.A. Board of Supervisors, is also the chair of the North County Transportation Coalition.

“We’ve waited long enough to make improvements to the SR-14. It’s the lifeline route in North Los Angeles County that is known to have high accident rates with unpredictable travel times. It’s no secret that lane drops and lane gaps have caused severe problems on the SR-14 in the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys,” Barger said. “Caltrans and Metro have studies dating back over a decade showing the high accident rates and unpredictable travel times on that state road. We need to tackle these issues head on and without slowing down.”

For more information visit the SR-14 Safety and Mobility Improvement Project website.

