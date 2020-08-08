Aug. 12: Drive-Thru Food Distribution at Castaic Sports Complex

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, along with the L.A. Regional Food Bank and the County of Los Angeles, is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex & Aquatic Center on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

This event will provide family-sized boxes of free food to community members. There are no eligibility requirements, and the event is open to all.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to nourish your loved ones at home or to pick up for a neighbor in need,” Barger said in a social media post.

When you arrive in your car, please follow the posted signs to the pick-up area and wear a mask.

**Please do not line-up earlier than 8:30 a.m. and do not come on foot.**

Learn about more free food resources [here].

The Castaic Regional Sports Complex & Aquatic Center is located at 31350 Castaic Road, Castaic, 91384.