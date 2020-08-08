Aug. 12: Drive-Thru Food Distribution at Castaic Sports Complex

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 8
2012 - Canyon Country resident Allyson Felix wins gold medal in 200-meter sprint at London Olympics, then adds two more team gold medals (4x100m relay Aug. 10 [WR] & 4x400m relay Aug. 11). [story]
