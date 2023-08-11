header image

2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Aug. 15: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
| Friday, Aug 11, 2023
Saugus Union

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

You may also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer via video or audio, click here https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/87979148500.

Webinar ID: 879 7914 8500

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=23283.
Valencia High Choir Meets WWII American War Hero in France

Valencia High Choir Meets WWII American War Hero in France
Thursday, Aug 3, 2023
Fifty Valencia High School choir students visited France and sang at the Mont-Saint-Michel Cathedral this summer. The highlight of the trip was singing at the Normandy American Cemetery Memorial.
FULL STORY...

Stephanie Hall Named New Castaic Elementary Principal

Stephanie Hall Named New Castaic Elementary Principal
Thursday, Aug 3, 2023
The Castaic Union School District is delighted to announce Stephanie Hall as the new principal of Castaic Elementary School.
FULL STORY...

Castaic Union School District Announces New Live Oak Elementary Principal

Castaic Union School District Announces New Live Oak Elementary Principal
Wednesday, Aug 2, 2023
The Castaic Union School District has announced the appointment of Antonio Sanchez as the new Principal of Live Oak Elementary School.
FULL STORY...

Aug 3: Virtual Conference on School Resource Deputy Program

Aug 3: Virtual Conference on School Resource Deputy Program
Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023
The County of Los Angeles, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission invites county residents to join Virtual Conference Session 3, Deputies in Schools: Ensuring Outcomes & Accountability to continue the dialogue on the School Resource Deputy program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 15: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 15: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
2023 Youth Sports Coaches Needed: Fall Volleyball Santa Clarita: Youth Sports
Do you enjoy volleyball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports Volleyball League and help teach Santa Clarita youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun! Games are held on Saturdays with occasional weeknight games.
2023 Youth Sports Coaches Needed: Fall Volleyball Santa Clarita: Youth Sports
Aug. 23: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Community Meeting
Join Metro’s I-5 North County Enhancements Project for the next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 23: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Community Meeting
Cars n’ Coffee Event Every Saturday
If you love cars you will love the free Cars n' Coffee event held every Saturday morning 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Cars n’ Coffee Event Every Saturday
Sept. 9: Deadline for ARTober Pop-up Art Showcase Submissions
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork submissions for the upcoming “ARTober Pop-up Showcase” which will be on view during the Business for Artists Conference at The Centre.
Sept. 9: Deadline for ARTober Pop-up Art Showcase Submissions
Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 14 - Sunday, Aug. 20.
Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV
MHF Seeks Volunteers for Cheers for Charity Fundraiser
Volunteer help needed at the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer fundraiser "Cheers for Charity". A wide array of volunteer opportunities are available to assist with event set-up and clean-up, registration, ticket sales, serving, hosting and parking.
MHF Seeks Volunteers for Cheers for Charity Fundraiser
Aug. 23: Youth Grove Evening of Remembrance
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the public to attend the annual Evening of Remembrance at the Santa Clarita Youth Grove on Wednesday, Aug. 23 beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 23: Youth Grove Evening of Remembrance
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Aug. 17: SENSES Block Party, Renaissance Faire
Step into a world of enchantment at the SENSES Block Party on Thursday, Aug. 17 as the monthly event celebrates the Renaissance Faire theme.
Aug. 17: SENSES Block Party, Renaissance Faire
Sept 2: Tickets Increase to $200 for 2023 Economic Outlook Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host the 2023 Economic Outlook Forecast on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia.
Sept 2: Tickets Increase to $200 for 2023 Economic Outlook Event
Oct. 29: Bark For Life of SCV Benefits American Cancer Society
Bark for Life of Sant Clarita Valley to benefit the American Cancer Society was such a success in March there will be another Bark For Life event held Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Oct. 29: Bark For Life of SCV Benefits American Cancer Society
Schiavo Awards $405,000 for Community Health at Northeast Valley Health Corporation
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced that she secured $405,000 for the Northeast Valley Health Corporation, which she presented to CEO Kimberly Wyard and staff members.
Schiavo Awards $405,000 for Community Health at Northeast Valley Health Corporation
Aug. 13: Paint for a Cause to Benefit Alzheimer’s Association
In honor of National Prosecco Day, Oakmont of Valencia will host “Paint for a Cause,” a fundraiser supporting The Alzheimer’s Association on Sunday Aug. 13. The fundraiser is scheduled to be a guided painting class featuring bottomless mimosas from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 13: Paint for a Cause to Benefit Alzheimer’s Association
Sept. 11: Third Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tournament
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will hold the Third Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tournament on Patriot Day, Monday, Sept. 11, at the Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 11: Third Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tournament
Sept. 1-3: Third Annual Fringe of the Woods Festival
The third annual Fringe of the Woods Festival is scheduled Labor Day Weekend Sept. 1-3 in Frazier Park/Lake of the Woods. The festival will offer a weekend of theater, comedy and music at the Mile High Theater, 7024 Crable St., Frazier Park, CA 93225.
Sept. 1-3: Third Annual Fringe of the Woods Festival
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: No New SCV Deaths; 158 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 158 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: No New SCV Deaths; 158 New Local Cases
Jason Gibbs | Register Now For the 28th Annual River Rally!
Each fall, we see more than a thousand Santa Clarita residents dedicate their morning to making our city a cleaner, healthier place. Volunteering for the popular River Rally event has become a tradition for many families, neighborhoods and local organizations.
Jason Gibbs | Register Now For the 28th Annual River Rally!
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Triumph Foundation Extends Let’Em Roll Pledge Date
The Triumph Foundation celebrated their annual Let'Em Roll Gala and has extended the donation pledge date to their anniversary on Aug 15. 
Triumph Foundation Extends Let’Em Roll Pledge Date
Ocean Water Warning for Aug 9
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Aug 9
Chamber Hosts Two Ribbon Cuttings Thursday, Friday
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a two ribbon cutting ceremonies later this week for two local businesses. 
Chamber Hosts Two Ribbon Cuttings Thursday, Friday
A Big Factor In How AI Will Change Our World Is Trust, CSUN Prof Says
There is little doubt the emergence of artificial intelligence technology will impact every industry on the planet and change the way we approach information online. 
A Big Factor In How AI Will Change Our World Is Trust, CSUN Prof Says
LASD Xylazine Found in Limited Quantities of Illicit Drugs in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Scientific Services Bureau has detected xylazine in limited quantities of illicit drugs seized by local law enforcement in Los Angeles County, signaling that the substance is present in the local drug supply.
LASD Xylazine Found in Limited Quantities of Illicit Drugs in L.A. County
