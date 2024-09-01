Sept. 3: Regular Meeting of the Saugus Union School Board

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Saugus Union School District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The agenda includes items pertaining to the business of the school district as well as a discussion of the Superintendent’s Goal 2 Three-Year Plan to implement a program relating to the Keenan Behavioral Health Report that details five areas that will “strengthen and promote a safe school climate built on a culture of safety, respect, trust, and emotional support where all students and staff thrive.”

To view the full agenda online visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=32647.

The public session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar.

To connect by computer visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/84239072221.

Webinar ID: 842 3907 2221

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

