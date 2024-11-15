Nov. 16: East Walker Ranch Free Community Hike

|
Barbie fans of all ages, this one’s for you. The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is continuing its 2024 tour of the West with a stop in Valencia on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The November city of Santa Clarita Community Hike will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. at East Walker Ranch Open Space, located on Placerita Canyon Road, 2.5 miles east of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
1978
- Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Hart Park [story
]
Finally Family Homes is looking for tiny home building assistant volunteers to help create affordable housing while making a pathway to ownership attainable for college-aged foster youth.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that starting Friday, Nov. 15 evening at 9 p.m. through Sunday Nov. 17 morning at 6 a.m., there will be a full road closure on Copper Hill Drive between Avenida Rancho Tesoro and McBean Parkway.
"Christmas Carol: The True Meaning of Christmas" hosted by the Canyon Theatre Guild will perform weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 29 thru Monday, Dec. 23 at 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
College of the Canyons will host a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Speaker Series on Friday, Nov. 22 in an effort to engage, inform and inspire students interested in pursuing careers in STEM fields.
Rescue a recipe from the scrap bin and craft into a personalized cookbook using reclaimed materials, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 10 at the Valencia library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
ARTree Community Arts Center will host a continuation of the courtyard beautification project with a teen Paint a Rock event, Saturday, Nov. 30, noon-3 p.m. at 22508 6th St., Newhall CA 91321.
California State Parks invites all off-roading enthusiasts to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division’s Fall OHV Safety Week from Nov. 16 to 24. This year’s theme, “Share the Trails,” focuses on fostering respect, responsibility and a sense of community for all who enjoy California’s diverse off-highway trails.
Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its Holiday Craft Fair Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Placerita Canyon Natural Area, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
The California Department of Transportation has been awarded a $5.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the 2023 Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation program to provide real-time, critical information to drivers by connecting vehicles and roadside equipment with cellular networks.
Freshman kicker Luis Rodriguez drilled a 21-yard field goal as time expired, lifting No. 12 Canyons to a 27-24 comeback victory over No. 14 Bakersfield College at Cougar Stadium on Saturday Nov. 9.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
In a tense three sets that found The Master's University's women's volleyball team having to come from behind, the No. 1-seeded Lady Mustangs defeated the No. 4-seed Embry-Riddle Eagles 25-22, 26-24, 25-17 to win the semifinals of the GSAC Women's Volleyball Championship Tournament Tuesday night, Nov. 12 in The MacArthur Center.
1935
- Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181 [story
]
The 39th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, to celebrate the American Indian communities living in L.A. Country and throughout Southern California.
College of the Canyons announced it was one of 25 winners to receive a 2024 Open Education Awards for Excellence for its Open For Antiracism Project.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Harvest Festival, taking place from Nov. 14 to 26.
For the third consecutive year, Billboard has recognized California State University, Northridge as one of its Top Music Business Schools of 2024.
The newly launched Sun Princess brings an exciting lineup of first-ever holiday experiences to the high seas, transforming its decks into a festive paradise for the season.
I think we’re all glad that the extreme heat of the past few months here in southern California has passed, and we are now enjoying some beautiful fall days.
In a continued effort to protect California’s youngest passengers, the California Highway Patrol prioritizes child passenger safety through the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training” campaign.
Dance by nature is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience.
