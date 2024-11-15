Nov. 16: East Walker Ranch Free Community Hike

The November city of Santa Clarita Community Hike will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. at East Walker Ranch Open Space, located on Placerita Canyon Road, 2.5 miles east of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center.

This will be a 2 mile mile looped route hike with 300 ft. elevation gain. It is Rated as moderate.

This is a guided hike with Placerita Canyon Docent Ron Kraus. Learn about the fascinating history of East Walker Ranch Open Space.

If you want to be kept in the loop for future Cummunity HIkes follow on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/hikescv/

You can also follow on All Trails where you can view, locate and review all of the trails in the Santa Clarita Valley. https://city.sc/cosc-alltrails

For more information visit HikeSantaClarita.com.

