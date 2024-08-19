Aug. 30: The Rink Sports Pavilion Groundbreaking

Join the city of Santa Clarita for a groundbreaking event, marking the construction of The Rink Sports Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m. Located adjacent to the Gymnasium at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex (20870 Centre Pointe Parkway), this state-of-the-art recreational facility will become a cornerstone of community engagement and wellness in Santa Clarita.

The Rink Sports Pavilion will feature a 12,000-square-foot multi-use rink, perfect for roller skating, basketball, volleyball and pickleball. Additionally, the 25,701 square-foot facility will house a commercial kitchen and a DJ booth, ensuring it will be the go-to destination for events ranging from birthday parties and business meetings to galas and more. The facility is anticipated to open in 2026.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, roller skaters from the local community groups will attend to give a skating demonstration on the basketball courts.

For more information about The Rink Sports Pavilion, please contact Araz Valijan at avalijan@santaclarita.gov.

