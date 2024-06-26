Aug. 4: RVSP For a Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway

Assemblywomen Pilar Schiavo is inviting residents to her second annual Back-to School Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 4.

The giveaway will be at the Child Care Resource Center, located at 20001 Prairie Street, Chatsworth, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This family-friendly event is a wonderful way to kick off the school year. The staff will be giving away free backpacks and school supplies to help students start the year prepared and excited.

Free School Supplies include:

-Pencils, pens, and notebooks

-Binders, folders, and art supplies

-And much more!

In addition to school supplies, there will be a free shave ice truck and fun activities for all ages. This is a great opportunity to connect with our community, discuss legislative issues, and learn about the services provided by the District Office that can help you and your family.

This event is brought to you in partnership with the Child Care Resource Center and Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Third District.

To help us ensure we have enough supplies for everyone, please RSVP using the link. Be sure to include the number of students who will be attending and receiving backpacks where it asks for the number of additional guests.

They are also welcoming donations of school supplies to support students. Those interested in donating supplies, please fill out the form HERE

