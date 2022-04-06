Barger, Solis Proclaim April as DMV/Donate Life Month in L.A. County

Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis introduced a motion to proclaim April as “DMV/Donate Life Month” countywide.

“This motion is about saving lives,” Supervisor Barger said. “Each time we renew our driver’s license or identification card at the Department of Motor Vehicles is an opportunity to help someone who is desperately in need of life-saving help. Checking off the organ donor option unlocks your ability to leave a lasting legacy that is invaluable and will never be forgotten by the person you are helping.”

“Far too many people of color are already systematically disadvantaged when it comes to receiving health care, but in cases involving organ transplants, they’re often denied equal access,” Supervisor Solis said. “This DMV/Donate Life Month, I encourage Angelenos across the County to become heroes by registering as organ donors. Through this compassionate act, you can truly help improve and save lives.”

OneLegacy’s Chief Executive Officer Tom Mone, who leads the regions’ non-profit organ, eye and tissue donation organization, commented on the need for more donors. “We appreciate Supervisor Barger’s support and her critical work to bring donor registration into the spotlight. There is a great need for more people to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.” Mone said. “While transplant waitlists have started to decline, nearly 107,000 Americans are still waiting to receive a lifesaving organ and only 50% of Californians are actually registered. We hope Angelenos join us in celebrating Donate Life Month by saying yes to donation – your registration could help save the life of a child, parent, neighbor, or friend.”

Jolene Vargas, a Los Angeles County resident and transplant recipient, reflected on her personal experience. “I have received three kidney transplants from deceased donors over the past 30 years, which have given me the health to raise my son as a single mom,” Vargas stated. “I think of my three donors and their families every day. So much of what I have experienced in life has been thanks to them. I want people to know how thankful I am, and how important organ donation is for people like me to continue living and being there for the people we love.”

The motion was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors and is effective immediately. California residents can sign up with the Donate Life California Registry online anytime. They can also sign up to be an organ, eye and tissue donor when applying for or renewing their driver’s licenses or ID cards at the California Department of Motor Vehicles. California residents interested in saving a life through kidney donation may visit LivingDonationCalifornia.org.

