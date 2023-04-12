Barger Applauds County-Led Effort For Permanent Outdoor Dining

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger applauded a new county-led effort that launched community input sessions to inform a forthcoming permanent outdoor dining program proposal for unincorporated communities.

“Restaurants were hit hard by the pandemic and are still struggling to get their footing, so every table counts,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Designing a permanent solution can be a lifeline for many who can’t afford to lose the revenue that outdoor operations yield. I’m pleased that a dedicated team of county professionals from the Department of Economic Opportunity, Regional Planning, Public Works and Public Health are committed to listening to the community’s input as they design a permanent solution. I encourage the public to participate so our county’s permanent outdoor dining plan is balanced and reflects the perspective of those who live and work in our unincorporated areas.”

The COVID-19 Emergency Order and the Temporary Outdoor Dining Program expired on March 31. Los Angeles County is currently offering an interim process so restaurants can still offer outdoor dining.

There are three community input sessions taking place in the coming weeks. The first will take place on Thursday, April 13 at 9 a.m. More information about the additional listening sessions and a registration link are available here.

Brick-and-mortar restaurants can also provide their feedback by completing a survey that is now available online. A separate survey for residents and other types of retail businesses is also available.

Supervisor Barger previously authored two motions related to outdoor dining – one co-authored with Supervisor Janice Hahn in 2020 that established a temporary outdoor dining program with fast tracked approvals for restaurants and a second motion in August 2022 that extended all conditional use permits issued to restaurants in unincorporated communities for 18 months.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...