Barger Applauds County-Led Effort For Permanent Outdoor Dining

1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger applauded a new county-led effort that launched community input sessions to inform a forthcoming permanent outdoor dining program proposal for unincorporated communities.
“Restaurants were hit hard by the pandemic and are still struggling to get their footing, so every table counts,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Designing a permanent solution can be a lifeline for many who can’t afford to lose the revenue that outdoor operations yield. I’m pleased that a dedicated team of county professionals from the Department of Economic Opportunity, Regional Planning, Public Works and Public Health are committed to listening to the community’s input as they design a permanent solution. I encourage the public to participate so our county’s permanent outdoor dining plan is balanced and reflects the perspective of those who live and work in our unincorporated areas.”
The COVID-19 Emergency Order and the Temporary Outdoor Dining Program expired on March 31. Los Angeles County is currently offering an interim process so restaurants can still offer outdoor dining.
There are three community input sessions taking place in the coming weeks. The first will take place on Thursday, April 13 at 9 a.m. More information about the additional listening sessions and a registration link are available here.
Brick-and-mortar restaurants can also provide their feedback by completing a survey that is now available online. A separate survey for residents and other types of retail businesses is also available.
As part of its ongoing relief and recovery initiatives, the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture launches the LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant this week, designed to support the region’s performing arts sector.
Have Coffee with a Cop. Deputies and officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will meet with the public on Wednesday, April 12 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Slaters 50/50, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has issued a warning through the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station about scammers impersonating deputies while calling people to demand payment of fines for failing to respond to jury duty summons or outstanding warrants.
Deciding where a family member should go and the type of care they should receive towards the end of their life involves a myriad of often heart-wrenching decisions that can have lasting emotional impact long after the person has died.
Construction notice: The city of Santa Clarita has advised residents and their four-legged family members, the Central Bark Dog Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, was closed for construction beginning Monday, April 10. It is anticipated that the dog park will be closed for two weeks.
Both Nolan Flexen and Matthew Hamm set NAIA championship tournament records leading the Master's University men's volleyball team to a five-set thriller over No. 11 seed Indiana Tech in the opening match of the NAIA National Championship Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on April 11.
Santa Clarita Artists Association gallery will showcase the art show "Textures of Life" beginning April 28 until May 28. Please join us for a reception on Saturday, April 29, 4-7 p.m. The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St. Newhall, CA 91321.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the Grand Opening of U.S. Bank Santa Clarita with a special grand opening ribbon cutting. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held promptly at 6 p.m. at U.S. Bank Santa Clarita, 26425 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Are you a high school student looking for a job? Join the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union School District at the Teen Job and Resource Fair on April 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, The Centre, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Springtime in Santa Clarita will always be my favorite season. After all of the rain we have received these past few months, the surrounding mountains have bloomed into beautiful rolling green hills, making it the perfect time to get outside and onto our trails. Each year in May, the city proudly celebrates Bike Safety Month with a slew of different opportunities for our residents to enjoy. With over 80 miles of trails and 20 miles of paseos, the options are endless.
Princess Cruises is readying for the start of the 2023 cruise and cruisetour season which begins April 29. Sustainable seafood and programming that immerses guests in all things Alaska are highlights this year as Princess sails seven ships across 14 cruise itineraries and 25 land-sea vacations.
Tri Source International is excited to announce the grand opening of its world headquarters and U.S. contact center in Valencia to be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 13, from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
The Hart Dugout Club, the baseball booster club, will be hosting a “Casino Night” fundraiser Saturday, April 15, from 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Boys & Girls Club, 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall CA, 91321.
\DrinkPAK, a next-generation canned beverage manufacturer in Santa Clarita, hosted the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club STEM Program for a plant tour and mock experience to further support STEM educational opportunities.
