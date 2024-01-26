Barger to Host Public Forum on Skilled Nursing Facilities

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a special public meeting focused on the oversight, care and management of skilled nursing facilities in Los Angeles County.

“Undoubtedly, our county, along with the entire nation, is seeing a dramatic increase in our senior population,” said Barger. “Living longer and the health realities that accompany aging means there will be a greater need for assisted care and skilled nursing facilities. This forum is an important opportunity for the county to hear how we can be more responsive to the needs of all residents.”

The convening will feature special presentations by several relevant county departments including Health Services and Mental Health on the transfer and care of patients and Public Health, Auditor-Controller and Office of Inspector General on skilled nursing facility oversight.

The hearing will be held on Monday, Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room at the Hahn Hall of Administration, located at 500 West Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Public comments can be made in person or by telephone by dialing (213) 306-3065, access code 2539 769 8386, and meeting password 782542. The meeting can be viewed online at bit.ly/skillednursingforum.

To see a flyer for the event click here.

No-cost parking is available on a first-come-first serve basis for those who choose to join in person. Email AChow@bos.lacounty.gov to request a parking reservation.

Like this: Like Loading...