Barger Urges Relocation Aid for Those Affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, called on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Thursday to provide relocation assistance services to residents from surrounding communities who request it.

In a letter addressed to one of the landfill’s top executives, Barger urges Chiquita Canyon Landfill to take immediate steps to address the suffering experienced by community members – many of whom attended Wednesday’s presentation on an independent health risk study conducted at the Supervisor’s direction by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

“We are at an important crossroads,” said Barger. “Although we have a significant number of organizations involved from the Federal, State and County government levels, it has become increasingly clear to me that there is no predictable end in sight. As you continue working to comply with oversight and odor abatement requirements, the very real and significant impacts to those living near the Landfill must be addressed.”

The letter also calls upon Chiquita Canyon Landfill to provide larger air filtration devices, to contribute more funding to the Utility Relief Program currently in place to help residents pay for their electricity bills, and to support a forthcoming Home Hardening and Rehabilitation Program that will help homeowners make home improvements to prevent odors from penetrating their indoor living areas.

Strong odors originating from the landfill have been impacting surrounding communities for months. Residents continue to complain of health impacts, including headaches, nose bleeds, eye and throat irritation, and shortness of breath, among other issues.

“The residents surrounding the Landfill should not be expected to live with the odors that are impacting them every day without significant relief,” Barger said.

A copy of the letter sent to Chiquita Canyon Landfill is accessible [here].

