[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Barger, Wilk Declare Support Should School Districts Request In-Person Learning Waiver
| Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
Back to School

File photo. Reese Jones, (L) 6 and her brother Kellen, 11, head to their first day of school August 2019. Photo credit: Pearl Obispo.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, declared their support Monday should local school districts ask the state to allow them to resume in-person instruction.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that Los Angeles County, and 32 other counties on California’s coronavirus monitoring list for worsening COVID-19 trends, will not be allowed to reopen for on-campus learning until they have not been on the list for 14 straight days.

There is one exception. Local health officers may grant waivers to allow elementary schools to resume in-person classes if district superintendents request a waiver in consultation with labor, parents and community-based organizations, according to state officials.

“When considering a waiver request, the local health officer must consider local data and consult with the California Department of Public Health,” read a news release issued Friday by the Governor’s Office.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, the Castaic Union School District and William S. Hart Union High School District have announced plans to start the fall trimester/semester with online learning.

Local school districts have not yet announced whether they would request a waiver. Should any of them do so, Wilk and Barger will support their decision, they said Monday in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, citing that cities in the northern portion of L.A. County are different than those in other communities.

“We appreciate your commitment to navigating this complexity and how a one-size-fits-all approach will not meet the needs of our communities,” read the letter. “We are writing to you on behalf of our shared constituents in the North Los Angeles County (the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys), who may wish to apply for this waiver.”

The supervisor and senator added that while they have closely monitored COVID-19’s impact on the health of their communities, “we are also concerned with the social, economic and educational impacts this virus has created. This is not truer than for our children. These classrooms will not only begin to bridge the gaps created by distance learning this past spring, but also develop a blueprint that other districts in Los Angeles County can follow.”

Their letter to Newsom comes after county Department of Public Health officials announced Saturday that, since the onset of the pandemic, 11,000 children and teens have been diagnosed with the virus, as a surge in overall cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue.

“Learning is non-negotiable,” Newsom said Friday. “The virus will be with us for a year or more, and school districts must provide meaningful instruction in the midst of this pandemic. In California, health data will determine when a school can be physically open – and when it must close – but learning should never stop. Students, staff, and parents all prefer in-classroom instruction, but only if it can be done safely.”
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Barger, Wilk Declare Support Should School Districts Request In-Person Learning Waiver
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, declared their support Monday should local school districts ask the state to allow them to resume in-person instruction.
Barger, Wilk Declare Support Should School Districts Request In-Person Learning Waiver
Newhall’s Main Street Shuts Down for Expanded Outdoor Dining
Santa Clarita Valley residents had the opportunity to visit a shut down Main Street in Newhall this past weekend as restaurants expanded their outdoor dining footprints into the street.
Newhall’s Main Street Shuts Down for Expanded Outdoor Dining
Today in SCV History (July 21)
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
July 21: Supes to Vote on Motion ‘Establishing Antiracist L.A. County Policy Agenda’
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote at its meeting Tuesday on Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas’ motion, "Establishing an Antiracist Los Angeles County Policy Agenda."
July 21: Supes to Vote on Motion ‘Establishing Antiracist L.A. County Policy Agenda’
Probation Services Week in L.A. County July 19-25
Los Angeles County Interim Chief Probation Officer Ray Leyva joined the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and Governor Gavin Newsom in recognizing probation professionals who work to keep communities safe as part of Probation Services Week from July 19 to July 25.
Probation Services Week in L.A. County July 19-25
California Salons Given Green Light to Cut Hair Outdoors
Though barbershops and salons have once again been ordered closed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Californians can still get their hair and nails done outside under guidance released Monday by state regulators.
California Salons Given Green Light to Cut Hair Outdoors
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; 16th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 9 new deaths and 3,160 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital reported its 16th COVID-related death to date, bringing SCV's total to 42.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; 16th Death at Henry Mayo
SCV Chamber Joins California Coalition for Safe Reopening
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has joined local chambers, businesses and trade associations in the California Coalition for Safe Reopening.
SCV Chamber Joins California Coalition for Safe Reopening
‘Parolee at Large’ Arrested in Canyon Country on Felony Weapons Charges
A man described as a "parolee at large" was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies in Canyon Country Monday morning on felony weapons charges and for giving a false name to the deputies.
‘Parolee at Large’ Arrested in Canyon Country on Felony Weapons Charges
Registration Underway for COC Fall 2020 Semester
Registration is underway for College of the Canyons' fall 2020 semester, as the college has moved most of its courses to online and distance learning formats to ensure local residents can access the classes they need to get ahead.
Registration Underway for COC Fall 2020 Semester
Filming This Week in SCV: TMU Course Promo, ‘Spyder’ Photoshoot
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Filming This Week in SCV: TMU Course Promo, ‘Spyder’ Photoshoot
CIF Delays High School Football, Other Sports Until 2021
After much speculation, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday morning that the fall high school sports season will be delayed until 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic, with football practices starting in December and games delayed until January.
CIF Delays High School Football, Other Sports Until 2021
Protesters Demonstrate at Bergie’s in Support of Fruit Vendor in Viral Video
At least 70 people gathered on a Canyon Country street Saturday to protest the owner of Bergie's restaurant, who was featured on a viral video in a confrontation with a street vendor.
Protesters Demonstrate at Bergie’s in Support of Fruit Vendor in Viral Video
Tuesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive People
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has extended Monday's air quality advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley through Tuesday, warning of unhealthy air for sensitive people.
Tuesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 11,000 Children, Teens Countywide Infected
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 37 new deaths and 2,770 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 153,041 positive cases of COVID-19 countywide, including more than 11,000 children and teens infected, and a total of 4,084 deaths.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 11,000 Children, Teens Countywide Infected
Today in SCV History (July 18)
2009 - Two killed in crash of experimental plane in Sand Canyon [NTSB report]
plane crash
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 15 Cases of MIS-C in Kids, 2,885 New COVID Cases in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 62 new deaths and 2,885 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 3,868 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the SCV to date, including 1,743 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 15 Cases of MIS-C in Kids, 2,885 New COVID Cases in L.A. County
Warriors Against Racism | Councilman Bill Miranda
We must change our paradigm and the way we think. It’s not enough for us to avoid being racists. We must become warriors against racism and combat it wherever it rears its ugly head.
Warriors Against Racism | Councilman Bill Miranda
L.A. County Aligns with California Ban on School Reopenings in COVID-Ravaged Counties
California will bar schools from reopening in counties hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic until the counties stay off the state’s COVID-19 watchlist for at least 14 consecutive days.
L.A. County Aligns with California Ban on School Reopenings in COVID-Ravaged Counties
SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’
When author Andrew R. Adams, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, wrote his book, “The Macro Event: America’s Survival,” he never imagined it’d be released months before a global pandemic.
SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’
Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service
The city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts have entered into a three-year agreement for lit transport service to facilitate gigabit high-speed internet service for the college.
Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
The Castaic Union School District became the second district in the Santa Clarita Valley to announce classes online for the 2020 fall trimester/semester.
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
%d bloggers like this: