March 28: The MAIN to Host Musicians’ Jam Session

The first Music Jam Session at The MAIN was held on Thursday, Feb. 22 and was a hit. Come out and join in for the next one on Thursday, March 28 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

This is an open jam where everyone is invited. There will be a drum kit set up, bass rig and guitar amp. The MAIN has a PA. Bring your instrument (guitar, bass, saxophone, flute, whatever) and perhaps an amp (just in case).

The goal of this is to have fun and vibe with other musicians. Non-musicians are certainly invited to watch and listen. This will not be a performance, but a true musician’s jam session. We will be set up in the round.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...