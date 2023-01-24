CalArtian Animators Nominated for 95th Oscars

A pair of California Institute of the Arts alums were singled out for their work with Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams unveiled the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, with CalArts alums receiving nods for best animated feature-length and short films.

In the Best Animated Film category, Joel Crawford (Film/Video BFA 2006) and Mark Swift have been nominated for “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

The beloved “Shrek” franchise continues with Puss’ (Antonio Banderas) origin story, following the whiskered bandit as he embarks on a journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore all his nine lives. The film has proven a standout this awards season, also earning nominations for the 50th Annie Awards, Critics Choice Awards and more.

Sara Gunnarsdóttir (Film/Video MFA 2012) earned a Best Animated Short Film nomination for “My Year of Dicks.”

The genre-mashing comedy was written and created by Pamela Ribon (with whom Gunnarsdóttir shares the nomination), based on her critically acclaimed memoir “Notes to Boys (And Other Things I Shouldn’t Share in Public).”

The film, which premiered at SXSW 2022, tells the tale of Pam, a 15-year-old girl trying to lose her virginity and find “the one.” Gunnarsdóttir served as the film’s director, as well as executive producer.

See the full list of nominees at the Oscars’ official announcement.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and air live on ABC.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...