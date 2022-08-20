header image

2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia
iCue
CalArtians Featured in New Arts Foundation Group Art Show
| Friday, Aug 19, 2022
high as the sky

The New Arts Foundation presents High as the Sky, a group art show running Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, at the historic Great Hall/Long Hall in West Hollywood.

The foundation, founded by California Institute of the Arts alum Greg Jenkins (Film/Video MFA 2022), is a curatorial project and arts nonprofit drawing on “the unique synthesis between healing and art.” This past February, The New Arts Foundation presented works at the third edition of the SPRING/BREAK Art Show in Los Angeles, which ran concurrently with Frieze LA.

The opening reception for High as the Sky will be held Aug 20 at the Great Hall/Long Hall in Plummer Park, 1200 N. Vista St., West Hollywood, CA 90046 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The group show features artists from Los Angeles, Brazil, Mexico, Brussels, and Austria. Among the participants are numerous CalArtians, including Rodrigo Arruda (Art MFA 2022), Siena Foster-Soltis (Art BFA 2022), Kristofor Giordano (Art MFA 2022), Elizabeth Herring (Art MFA 2022), Antonio Okun (Art MFA 2023), Minga Opazo (Art MFA 2020), Yana Pan (Film/Video MFA 2022), and Yanbin Zhao (Film/Video MFA 2023).

High as the Sky is partly funded by an arts grant from the city of West Hollywood. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit WeHo-based LGBTQ youth mental health organization The Trevor Project.

For more information on High as the Sky and the New Arts Foundation, click here.

College of the Canyons Names John Wissmath Women’s Basketball Coach

College of the Canyons Names John Wissmath Women’s Basketball Coach
Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
College of the Canyons has announced the appointment of longtime coach and Kinesiology & Physical Education faculty member John Wissmath as head coach of its women’s basketball program, effective immediately.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Alum Kirsten Lepore Brings ‘I am Groot’ to Disney+

CalArts Alum Kirsten Lepore Brings ‘I am Groot’ to Disney+
Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Marvel Comics’ best-known, tree-like sentient being, Groot, a character that became widely popular through the action comedy "Guardians of the Galaxy," gets his own animated show on Disney+ this week.
FULL STORY...

TMU Names Dave Caldwell New Sports Information Director

TMU Names Dave Caldwell New Sports Information Director
Monday, Aug 8, 2022
The Master's University has hired Dave Caldwell as its next sports information director.  
FULL STORY...

Aug. 10: COC Board Expected to Extend Van Hook’s Contract

Aug. 10: COC Board Expected to Extend Van Hook’s Contract
Monday, Aug 8, 2022
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 10.
FULL STORY...
Randy Wicks Collection Donated to SCV Historical Society
The complete works of nationally recognized editorial cartoonist Randy Wicks, who drew pointed and poignant illustrations of local and worldwide life for The Signal, has been donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
Randy Wicks Collection Donated to SCV Historical Society
Friday COVID Roundup: Numbers Continue to Improve in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,274 new cases countywide and 125 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Numbers Continue to Improve in County
Aug. 24: SCV Sheriffs Station Hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station invites SCV residents to have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Aug. 24 between 4-6 p.m. at Panera Bread in Canyon Country, 19185 Golden Valley Road.
Aug. 24: SCV Sheriffs Station Hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’
Financial Literacy Grants Train H.S. Teachers in Personal Finance Electives
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that he secured an additional $1.4 million in private funding for teachers in California high schools to help deliver financial literacy courses.
Financial Literacy Grants Train H.S. Teachers in Personal Finance Electives
Aug. 23: Transfer of Tesoro Adobe Historic Park to City on Council Agenda
The Santa Clarita City Council returns from its summer hiatus and will meet in open session Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.
Aug. 23: Transfer of Tesoro Adobe Historic Park to City on Council Agenda
Valencia Based H2scan Adds Senior Executives
Valencia based H2scan, a world leader in providing sensors for hydrogen economy applications with electric utilities, energy and industrial markets, today announced it has hired Jordan Ferguson to direct the company’s expansion in Europe as the company broadens its focus into the growing hydrogen economy and additionally, Jeff Donato who will lead the expansion of H2scan’s impact in the power industry for hydrogen safety and reliability.
Valencia Based H2scan Adds Senior Executives
Aug. 21: DEA Recognizes National Fentanyl Prevention, Awareness Day
On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Drug Enforcement Administration will recognize National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day by joining the many voices dedicated to educating the public on the serious dangers of fentanyl poisoning from fake pills and other illicit drugs.
Aug. 21: DEA Recognizes National Fentanyl Prevention, Awareness Day
Ken Striplin| Plan Your Next Event with the City of Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita offers something you just don’t see in other cities, ideal places for any type and style of event imaginable.
Ken Striplin| Plan Your Next Event with the City of Santa Clarita
Aug. 31: SCV Water to Host Bridgeport Community Listening Session
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a Bridgeport Community Listening Session on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The session will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Elementary School in the Multi-purpose Room, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Aug. 31: SCV Water to Host Bridgeport Community Listening Session
Independence Day Classic Supports Cross Country Programs
On the 4th of July, the Santa Clarita Runners Club sponsored its annual Independence Day Classic. The Santa Clarita Runners Club has been hosting the Independence Day Classic for 38 years. It is the community’s oldest and largest ongoing race. Each year the club donates proceeds from the event to the high school cross-country teams in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Independence Day Classic Supports Cross Country Programs
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia
Sept. 9: Service Academy Appointment Information Night
For students considering application for appointment to the U.S. Navy Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, an information night will be held Friday, Sept. 9, beginning at 6 p.m.
Sept. 9: Service Academy Appointment Information Night
Oct. 13: SCV Chamber’s Annual Healthcare Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the details of their 4th Annual Healthcare Forum.
Oct. 13: SCV Chamber’s Annual Healthcare Forum
The Cube Hosting Dual Skating Competitions
This weekend, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia, is excited to host the United States Figure Skating National Qualifying Series and the ISI Inaugural Open Competition.
The Cube Hosting Dual Skating Competitions
Matadors, Cal Poly Pomona End in 1-1 Tie
California State University, Northridge, and Cal Poly Pomona played to a 1-1 tie in men's soccer exhibition Wednesday at Matador Soccer Field.
Matadors, Cal Poly Pomona End in 1-1 Tie
Fine Art Gallery Comes to Valencia Town Center
Dinner and a stroll by the koi pond at The Patios in Valencia can now include a gallery tour and a chance to acquire some incredible works of art at J Sabry Fine Art.
Fine Art Gallery Comes to Valencia Town Center
ARTree Announces Upcoming Classes
The ARTree Community Arts Center has announced upcoming classes.
ARTree Announces Upcoming Classes
Detectives Investigating Brawl Between Man, Teenager
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station received a call for service Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m., that reported a male adult, approximately 50 years old, was engaged in a physical altercation with a male juvenile, on the 24000 block of Copper Hill Drive in Valencia.
Detectives Investigating Brawl Between Man, Teenager
Logix Hosting Virtual Economic Forecast
Logix Federal Credit Union announced it will host a panel of experts to address developments in our local economy including inflation, employment challenges, global influence, changing trends in home sales and more.
Logix Hosting Virtual Economic Forecast
Musette Caing Hart Named President/CEO of Olive Branch Theatricals
Olive Branch Theatricals, a non-profit arts group in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced a major change in its leadership team. OBT’s founding board members are stepping down from the organization for new pursuits in New York City.
Musette Caing Hart Named President/CEO of Olive Branch Theatricals
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.)
Hart High
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Reports 123 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,829 new cases countywide and 123 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Reports 123 New Cases
