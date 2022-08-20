CalArtians Featured in New Arts Foundation Group Art Show

The New Arts Foundation presents High as the Sky, a group art show running Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, at the historic Great Hall/Long Hall in West Hollywood.

The foundation, founded by California Institute of the Arts alum Greg Jenkins (Film/Video MFA 2022), is a curatorial project and arts nonprofit drawing on “the unique synthesis between healing and art.” This past February, The New Arts Foundation presented works at the third edition of the SPRING/BREAK Art Show in Los Angeles, which ran concurrently with Frieze LA.

The opening reception for High as the Sky will be held Aug 20 at the Great Hall/Long Hall in Plummer Park, 1200 N. Vista St., West Hollywood, CA 90046 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The group show features artists from Los Angeles, Brazil, Mexico, Brussels, and Austria. Among the participants are numerous CalArtians, including Rodrigo Arruda (Art MFA 2022), Siena Foster-Soltis (Art BFA 2022), Kristofor Giordano (Art MFA 2022), Elizabeth Herring (Art MFA 2022), Antonio Okun (Art MFA 2023), Minga Opazo (Art MFA 2020), Yana Pan (Film/Video MFA 2022), and Yanbin Zhao (Film/Video MFA 2023).

High as the Sky is partly funded by an arts grant from the city of West Hollywood. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit WeHo-based LGBTQ youth mental health organization The Trevor Project.

For more information on High as the Sky and the New Arts Foundation, click here.

