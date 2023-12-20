CalArtians to Screen Films at Sundance

The Sundance Institute has announced the 53 short films and the 40th Edition Celebration Screenings that will screen at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, from Jan. 18-28.

California Institue of the Arts is represetned by two CalArtians, Phoebe Jane Hart (Film/Video MFA 2023) and Christopher Rutledge, special faculty in the School of Film/Video. The two CalArtians were included among the eight titles of the Animated Short Film Program.

“Bug Diner” written and directed by Hart, a graduate of CalArts’ Experimental Animation Program, is a dark comedy in which a “dissatisfied marriage, a secret crush and workplace fantasies come to a head in a diner run by a mole with a hot ass.”

“Larry” by Rutledge and Takeshi Murata follows a dog who loses all notions of shape and time while “balling like Shaq.”

Both films will premiere at the Egyptian Theatre in Park City on Jan. 19, with other in-person screenings to follow. They will also be available to watch online through Sundance.

For more infnormation visit https://festival.sundance.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...