CalArts Faculty Janie Geiser Recieves Brakhage Vision Award

California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Janie Geiser received the 2023 Stan Brakhage Vision Award on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Denver Film Festival.

The Stan Brakhage Vision Award, named for the influential experimental filmmaker, is annually given to a “filmmaker whose work pushes the limits in avant-garde and experimental filmmaking.” Geiser was honored after a screening of her short film series “Double Vision” (2013-2018). The screening was followed by a reception in her honor.

Past Brakhage Award recipients include Geiser’s fellow CalArtians: School of Film/Video faculty James Benning received the award in 2022 and School of Theater faculty Lewis Klahr was named the 2013 awardee.

Geiser is a multidisciplinary artist who uses performance, puppetry, film, and performance to investigate “memory, power and loss” and recontextualizing “abandoned images and objects.” Her Brakhage Vision Award is the latest of her accolades, which include a Doris Duke Award, a Creative Capital Award, an OBIE Award and a Guggenheim Fellowship. Recently, the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, N.Y. presented a career retrospective of Geiser’s work titled “Unraveling Realities: The Films of Janie Geiser.”

