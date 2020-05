CalFresh Celebrates 10 Years of Outreach (Video)

Now implemented statewide, CalFresh Awareness Month in L.A. County has been recognized by the California Department of Social Services as a “best practice” to connect with diverse and hard to serve communities through strategic and culturally sensitive outreach.

As part of this year’s celebration, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has produced a video featuring footage from the first campaign, when labor leader and civil rights activist Delores Huerta and Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas helped introduce the effort.

This year’s campaign is celebrating new partnerships with the County’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and community-based organization and media outlets that serve the county’s hardest to reach communities and populations. The department is also partnering with all 88 cities in the County and local school districts to share information with residents and students during virtual council meetings and other communication platforms.