SCV Water Expresses Support for Delta Conveyance Project

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency welcomed the news that the California Department of Water Resources has taken a major step forward to make the state’s water system more resilient to climate change and natural disasters while protecting and enhancing the environment in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

The California Department of Water Resources has released the Final Environmental Impact Report for the Delta Conveyance Project, a critical climate adaptation strategy to modernize existing State Water Project infrastructure in the Delta. The proposed project’s Bethany Alignment will help the State Water Project safely capture, move and store water amidst the rapid swings between wet and dry conditions that have become our new normal as the state’s climate changes. Following intense evaluation by scientists and engineers over several years, it is clear that this project is necessary to provide increased water security for the 27 million people and 750,000 acres of farmland depending on it.

“It is important to recognize the essential role played by water sourced from the State Water Project in the overall supply portfolio that sustains our community. The State Water Project is a significant ongoing investment our community has made over decades,” said SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone. “The Delta Conveyance Project further reinforces this lifeline, and in conjunction with water storage and banking investments offers critical support during dry periods in our Valley. These vital initiatives ensure a reliable and resilient water supply, safeguarding our future and providing for the well-being of the people we serve in the Santa Clarita Valley. In the intricate dance of water management, these projects are the choreography that keeps our community flourishing and thriving.”

SCV Water continues to rely on the State Water Project to provide needed water supplies for the region. In an average year, about half of the Santa Clarita Valley’s water is imported, primarily through the State Water Project.

“The Agency is excited to see California reach this important milestone to modernize the state’s aging Delta infrastructure, accommodate new climate extremes and ensure reliable supplies are available for all SCV Water customers,” said SCV Water officials in a prepared statement released to the press. The Agency looks forward to seeing this Final EIR certified so the modernization work can begin that will carry the State Water Project into the next century.”

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...